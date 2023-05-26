“Bro thinks he’s Bo Cruz” – Luka Doncic putting in work during offseason has fans amused

Luka Doncic is already working out in preparation for the upcoming NBA season. After a disappointing end to the season saw the Dallas Mavericks miss out on the postseason entirely after reaching the 2022 Western Conference finals, many wondered what the future would hold.

Outspoken owner Mark Cuban said that he and the franchise needed to earn Doncic's loyalty, with many predicting a big trade. At the same time, many wondered about Doncic's mental state after he seemed to be feeling the effects of burnout.

Now, footage has surfaced of the Slovenian superstar working out, leading fans to post some hilarious reactions.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp Luka Doncic on his offseason grind ⚙



(via anze9/IG)

Looking at next season for Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks

Heading into next season, there are two pressing matters for the Dallas Mavericks. The first is the looming decision of Kyrie Irving, who finds himself as an unrestricted free agent.

Irving could wind up re-signing with the Mavericks. However, there has been plenty of speculation that he would rather hit free agency and sign with a different team. The leading theory right now has Irving joining the LA Lakers. However, the Lakers' front office has expressed a desire to keep its young core together.

At the same time, late in the season, Luka Doncic said that he simply wasn't having fun on the court like he normally does. With little more than a few weeks to enjoy himself between basketball-related activities in recent years, his mental health has been a big concern.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Atlanta Hawks

Late in the season, he said:

"It's really frustrating. I think you can see it with me on the court. Sometimes, I don't feel it's me. I'm just being out there, you know? I used to have really fun smiling on court, but it's just been so frustrating for a lot of reasons, not just basketball."

Without the FIBA World Cup this summer, Luka Doncic should have plenty of time to balance training with enjoying himself. Whether or not he finds himself on the court with Kyrie Irving when the upcoming NBA season tips off, only time will tell.

