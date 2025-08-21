"Bro tryna be the next Ime Udoka" - Fans erupt as Tony Parker eyes coaching role on NBA team after HOF career on Spurs

San Antonio Spurs legend Tony Parker has reportedly found a new aspiration. The Frenchman revealed on Thursday during an interview with L’Équipe his dream to coach in the NBA.

Fans on social media reacted to the news. One fan on X mocked him, referencing Houston Rockets coach Ime Udoka. After Udoka's first season as head coach, the Boston Celtics suspended him for allegedly violating team policies. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported in 2022 that Udoka engaged in an "improper intimate relaionship" with a female staff member.

Ser Criston Cole @theunicornofgod @TheDunkCentral @Eurohoopsnet Bro tryna be the next Ime Udoka

More fans shared the same thoughts:

Zilla 🦖 @basedgodzilla @TheDunkCentral @Eurohoopsnet Will inevitably end up fired for sleeping with players wives

aaron @Aaron2644 @TheDunkCentral @Eurohoopsnet He doesn’t want to coach, he just wants to sleep with his players’ and assistants’ wives.

Cody @Cody_Weaver25 @TheDunkCentral @Eurohoopsnet Hide your wives

Here are other fan reactions:

KryTierEon @KryTierEon If he is the coach of your team, don’t post your gf/wife and keep them away from the stadiums.

While Parker had a legendary playing career with the Spurs, he has had his fair share of controversies. Notably, his marriage to actress Eva Longoria ended in 2010 amid reports that he had engaged in an affair with Erin Barry, the estranged wife of his former teammate, Brent Barry.

Tony Parker and actress Eva Longoria in the audience at the TNT/TBS broadcast of the 15th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on January 25, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. - Source: Getty

Despite denials, the scandal was widely reported in the media and was a central factor in their divorce. Also, in 2007, a French model alleged an affair with Parker. The Spurs star denied the claims, sued the gossip site X17online.com for defamation and won a retraction.

What’s next for Tony Parker?

Tony Parker has reportedly already started the process of earning his State coaching diploma. On Thursday, he led the practice session of the Parker Academy’s U15 squad, instead of its usual coach, Bastien Jacquillard.

He aims to follow in the footsteps of other European coaches who have made it to the NBA, such as Jordi Fernández, Tuomas Iisalo and Darko Rajaković.

Parker was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2023. He was a key cog of the San Antonio Spurs dynasty alongside Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili. Parker won four titles, including being named the 2007 NBA Finals MVP.

