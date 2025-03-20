"Bro understood the assignment" - NBA fans react after Jordan Poole drops 2-pointer in 'must lose' game for Cooper Flagg sweepstakes

Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole had a forgettable night, recording just two points - his lowest-scoring game of the season - on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz. The Wizards fell 128-112, a result that had social media users sarcastically lauding Poole for helping improve the Wizards’ odds of landing top prospect Cooper Flagg.

The Underdog NBA X account posted Poole's paltry stat line in Wednesday's "must-lose game."

Fans flocked to the comments section to praise Poole for his tank-tastic performance:

“Bro understood the assignment,” a user sarcastically noted.

“Tank Commander Poole reporting for duty,” @budfordsbets wrote.

“All time tank performance,” another user lauded Jordan Poole.

More fans commended Jordan Poole for doing his part to help out the team for the draft.

“Poole went full Killian Hayes for the draft,” @ActuallyJebBush commented.

“Team player lol,” @chadcolvin1986 wrote.

“Can’t blame him he did his job,” @OptionsElite_ said.

Entering the game, the Wizards and the Jazz had records of 15-52 and 15-54, respectively, and are bottom of their respective conferences. The three worst teams in the league will each have a 14% chance to get the #1 overall pick.

Owing to Jordan Poole’s disaster class, the Wizards’ loss helps keep them on course to land the top pick and potentially add Cooper Flagg – the University of Duke prospect expected to declare for the 2025 NBA Draft – to their roster.

Cooper Flagg could spoil Jordan Poole and co.’s plan

Cooper Flagg entered the 2024-25 college basketball season widely expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Instead of folding under pressure, he delivered an impressive freshman campaign, living up to the hype—averaging 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game while leading Duke to the best record in the ACC.

Unfortunately, Flagg suffered a setback just before the March Madness began. An ankle injury in the ACC Tournament against Georgia Tech forced him to leave mid-game. Now, his availability for the NCAA Tournament is up in the air.

The injury isn’t the only factor that could change the course of his future. Flagg recently left the door open for a potential return to Duke.

“I still feel like a kid, this is the only way I’ve ever known college. I really wouldn’t know how kids felt before,” Flagg admitted to The Athletic last month.

With the NBA Draft Lottery set for May 12 and the withdrawal deadline in late May, Flagg has the luxury of waiting to see which team lands the top pick before making his decision. If the franchise with the #1 pick in the draft isn’t to his liking, there’s a real chance he opts to continue playing for the Blue Devils.

