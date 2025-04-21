"Bro wifed up Brittany Renner but has the nerve to disrespect Savannah": Fans react as Kevin Gates responds to LeBron James' 'peasant' jab

LeBron James and American rapper Kevin Gates seem to be going back and forth on social media and fans are now involved. Gates took to Instagram and shared his views on LeBron’s relationship with his wife, Savannah James. In a video posted on Instagram, Gates opined that he doesn’t like the way Savannah looks at James compared to how white women supposedly look at him.

James clapped back at Gates by posting a picture with his wife and seemingly referring to Gates as a ‘peasant’.

“Kings don’t concern themselves with the opinions of peasants.” Where to next Queen?!?! Let’s get it! 👸🏾🖤♾️,” LeBron wrote.

Gates posted another video in reply to James' post, suggesting that LeBron only spoke up because Savannah allegedly grilled him behind closed doors.

Following Gates’ latest comment on James, fans have flooded social media calling the rapper out for his behaviour:

“Bro wifed up Brittany Renner but has the nerve to disrespect Savannah smh,” one fan said.

“Bron called homie a peasant is hilarious,” another fan said.

“So this is the hill he wants to die on? Someone else’s relationship. Weird!!!!!!!!!!” said another fan.

Some fans even came at LeBron for acknowledging anything that Gates had to say in the first place:

“Tbh LeBron shouldn’t have acknowledged him by replying to anything,” one fan said.

“Imagine a man that has been with his wife for 20 yrs listening to someone married for 2 wks😂😂😂,” another fan said.

LeBron James had a rare off-night in Lakers' NBA playoffs loss to the Timberwolves

The LA Lakers hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves for their first game of the 2025 NBA playoffs on Saturday. Unfortunately, James and Co. couldn't rally to get the win and were blown out by Minnesota, who won 117-95.

LeBron James, who is known for elevating his level during the playoffs, had a rare off-night. James finished the game with 19 points, five rebounds, three assists and three blocks. He shot 8-18 from the field, 1-5 from 3-pointer range and committed four turnovers.

The Lakers will now return to Crypto.com Arena to play the second game on Tuesday. It goes without saying, LA will need James to put on a much better performance if they hope to take down Anthony Edwards and his Timberwolves.

