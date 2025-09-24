"Bro won’t even need a ladder"- NBA fans clown 7-foot-6 Tacko Fall over his surprising firefighter career move post Celtics stint

Former player Tacko Fall is making the rounds on social media. The former Boston Celtics center is being clowned by fans on social media for a video that showed him working towards becoming a firefighter.Fall, who stands at 7-foot-6, was among the tallest players in the league. A fan on X jokingly said that his height would be an advantage in the profession, as he wouldn't need a ladder.&quot;Bro don’t even need a ladder.&quot;Skylar Skye @SkylarSkye14LINK@FearedBuck Bro don’t even need a ladderOther fans on X had the same funny thoughts.👑 @7ixersLINK@FearedBuck Ngl if im on the second floor of my house burning to death and you send a firefighter with a 10 foot wingspan I'd think I'm lucid dreamingJay Durant @durantjay37LINK@FearedBuck Damn, the only firefighter that can save someone from buildings without using the stairs.Mo Djamil 🇸🇳 @MoDjamilLINK@FearedBuck Bro can bring down a child from the first floor without using a ladder 😭More fans joked about the trending video.KurlyChris @KurlyChrisTVLINK@FearedBuck Guess they can just get rid of the laddersBHODLmiller @BeefshalaLINK@FearedBuck They can save money on laddersThe Senegalese-born player went undrafted in the 2019 NBA draft. During the 2019 NBA draft combine, he set all-time league records for tallest height in shoes (7 feet 7 inches), longest wingspan (8 feet 2.25 inches) and highest standing reach (10 feet 2.5 inches).Tacko Fall signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Celtics. He quickly became a fan favorite in Boston due to his shot-blocking. He left in 2021 to sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers, where, just like with the Celtics, he split his time with some G League assignments. Since leaving the league in 2022, he has played overseas, including in China and New Zealand.Tacko Fall shares his journey to the leagueTacko Fall visited Suffolk University on Sept. 11, 2021, where he discussed his journey to the league. He first narrated his struggles in his native Senegal and how he came in contact with basketball late, with soccer being his first sport played.“Sometimes we wouldn’t have an actual ball, so we would take a bunch of plastic bags and stuff, wrap it and make it round enough. Basketball came into my life pretty late. It was the last sport that I tried. It wasn’t even something I envisioned as a professional.”On his love for Boston, Tacko Fall said.“After the draft, there was a little bit of doubt because you know you work so hard for something and people tell you, ‘Oh, you won’t get it.’” Family is unconditional love, and I feel like I’ve had that in Boston, regardless if I was playing or not. Just know that for me personally, Boston is always going to be another home for me, regardless of what team I play for.”He averaged 2.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game during his time with the Celtics. In Cleveland, he averaged 1.1 PPG, 2.1 RPG and 0.2 APG.