"Bro has zero drip" - NBA fans react to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's camo outfit ahead of Mavericks vs Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder faced the Dallas Mavericks in Game 3 of their second-round series on Saturday and lost 105-101. As he arrived for the game, Gilgeous-Alexander picked a unique outfit, and fans were quick to let him know their opinions about it.
This camo outfit sparked multiple reactions from fans, with some criticizing Gilgeous-Alexander's selection.
A fan compared SGA to a famous cartoon figure.
Some fans had a different reaction to the outfit. Some said they liked it.
The Oklahoma City Thunder had a tough day against the Dallas Mavericks. They lost Game 3 and are now trailing 2-1 in the series. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 31 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.
Kevin Garnett says Shai Gilgeous-Alexander should've won the MVP award
Like Shaquille O'Neal, NBA legend Kevin Garnett believes that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander deserved the 2024 NBA MVP award more than Nikola Jokic, who beat the Thunder guard and Luka Doncic to win his third MVP.
Garnett explained that being a regular-season award, the best player on the best team should get it, which means Gilgeous-Alexander was the right candidate to win the coveted prize.
“It’s a regular season award, and usually the best player on your team usually represents the best team. So I thought Shai [Gilgeous-Alexander] should have had [the MVP]," Garnett, an former MVP, said on KG Certified.
Just like the Boston Celtics and Minnesota Timberwolves legend claimed, Shaquille O'Neal and Stephen A. Smith also showed their support for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Nikola Jokic won the award with 79 first-place votes. The Serbian center played at a great level this season and despite the Thunder securing the No. 1 seed in the West, media members sided with 'The Joker.'
Gilgeous-Alexander finished the season averaging 30.1 points, 6.2 assists, and 5.5 rebounds per game on 53.5% shooting. This year wasn't the one for him, but there's no doubt he'll have more chances to win The Michael Jordan Trophy.