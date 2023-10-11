"Bron acting like Drake again" - NBA fans pile on LeBron James for defending Bronny James' athleticism

LeBron James has spoken out in support of his son Bronny's athleticism, responding to a video highlighting his son's jumping skills. The King also called out those he referred to as "casuals" who criticized his son despite lacking knowledge about him.

LeBron was reacting to a video by FamousLos32. In the video, the content creator praised Bronny for his exceptional athleticism, noting his impressive dunking abilities despite being only 6-foot-2, which is six inches shorter than his father.

Bron shared the video with the caption:

“Exactly!!! He’s definitely just as if not right there at his age. The casuals just like to argue about 💩 they literally don’t know about.”

LeBron's proud parenting moment generated a range of responses from fans, with one drawing a comparison between his behavior and that of the rapper Drake, who frequently expresses affection for his son in his songs.

Other fans supported LeBron's statement, saying Bronny’s athleticism is praiseworthy.

LeBron James hypes up Bronny ahead of USC debut

In another instance of LeBron James exhibiting parental pride, he posted a picture of Bronny wearing brand-new University of South Carolina threads.

LeBron James shared a photo of Bronny wearing USC threads.

“A Storm is coming! H.I.M.,” LeBron said.

Bronny is poised to become a member of the USC Trojans, donning the No. 6 jersey, which is a number his father wore during his time with the Miami Heat and the LA Lakers over the past six years.

As he steps into his freshman year, Bronny is highly esteemed in his high school graduating class, holding the 20th spot in the 2023 ESPN 100 rankings. He is regarded as the sixth-best point guard in his class.

What adds an intriguing dimension to Bronny's college journey is the potential prospect of playing alongside his father in the NBA, a desire LeBron has openly expressed.

In an April 2022 episode of "The Shop," LeBron disclosed that his son Bronny is “No. 1 on my f***ing list” when it comes to players he wants to team up with the most.

Bronny recently recuperated from a cardiac arrest but is expected to make a full recovery.

During the Lakers' media day last week, LeBron confirmed that his son does plan to take the court for the Trojans when their season begins.

"Bronny is doing extremely well," LeBron said. "He has begun his rehab process to get back on the floor this season with his teammates at USC. The successful surgery that he had ... he's on the up and up. It's definitely a whirlwind and a lot of emotions for our family this summer, but the best thing we have is each other."