"Bron, AD, Russ, Jerami Grant?" - Shannon Sharpe questions LA Lakers' alleged interest in Grant and why he'd be their "4th dog" instead of a star player

As the NBA trade deadline slowly inches closer, many wonder if the Los Angeles Lakers could potentially look to make a move for Jerami Grant. The current Detroit Pistons wing has been impressive in his first two years with the Pistons and has made a reputation across the NBA as being a strong defensive threat.

The Lakers continue to struggle with their inconsistent play this season. The addition of Grant would give them a talented defender that could help with the team's struggles on the defensive side of the ball. Although Grant's name has been floated around as a potential target for the Lakers, it remains to be seen if he would be a big enough addition to turn things around for Los Angeles.

Speaking today on "Undisputed," analyst Shannon Sharpe questioned whether Jerami Grant would really be the type of player that could change things for the Lakers moving forward. Sharpe said:

"He'd make them better but he wouldn't solve their problems..."

Sharpe went into detail about the fact that Jerami Grant previously left the Denver Nuggets in free agency to sign with Detroit and take on a bigger role. After playing alongside superstar talents like Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray in Denver, Grant struggled to produce at a high level and his game didn't take off until he was given more touches with the Detroit Pistons.

Sharpe also brought up the fact that Grant would need to be okay with going back to a specific role as a contributor on a team that features a number of talented players. He said:

"Bron, AD, Russ, Jerami Grant?...and you're going to need to talk to him. Are you going to be okay with your role?"

Should the Lakers go after Jerami Grant?

Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant has been a popular name in trade speculations

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to slide down the standings in the Western Conference. There is going to be plenty of buzz about the idea of the team attempting to make a move before the trade deadline. Although Jerami Grant has continued to be a popular name that has been mentioned when it comes to the Lakers, one could question whether or not it would be enough of a move to swing the momentum of the team.

The Lakers have continued to struggle on the defensive side of the ball. Although Grant has the ability to be a strong defensive asset, it's unlikely that his presence alone would change the team's ability on that side of the court.

Since signing with the Detroit Pistons last year, Grant has looked like a completely different player as the go-to guy. After averaging just 12.0 points per game during his final year with the Nuggets, Grant went on to average 22.3 points per game last year.

He's currently averaging 20.1 points per game for the Pistons this year while shooting 41.4% from the field and 33.1% from downtown.

If the Lakers do decide to acquire the versatile forward, many will wonder if Grant can be as effective in a reduced role compared to his current situation with the Pistons. The Lakers would also have to figure out a way to entice Detroit enough with an offer to acquire a valuable asset like Jerami Grant.

