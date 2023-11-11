"Bron always owns KD": Fans mercilessly mock Kevin Durant despite dropping 38 as he loses another game vs LeBron James

For the second time this year, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers won over Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns, 122-119. With the season series between the two teams and basketball icons now at 2-0, fans gave their hot takes on the rivalry after their most recent encounter.

For the individual matchup, Kevin Durant had more points than LeBron James with 38 points along with nine rebounds and five assists. Meanwhile, James tallied 32 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, one steal and a block.

Fans begin their online assault, giving their mixed opinions on the two players' recent matchup. One fan even said that this is not a rivalry anymore since James always won against Durant:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Kevin Durant won two titles with the Golden State Warriors and went up against LeBron James in both Finals appearances. However, some fans don't really count those championships because they believe Steph Curry carried him.

Expand Tweet

Some said that the game was supposed to be owned by the Suns as they kept the lead most of the time. Fans pointed out Kevin Durant for choking in the fourth quarter, resulting in the team's latest loss.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Durant, Suns suffer fourth loss in eight games

The Phoenix Suns after an overtime win against the Chicago Bulls were not able to bring the momentum to the next game and lost by three points to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Bradley Beal was back for the Suns in this game and has contributed significantly with 24 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals to help Durant in the scoring load. Jusuf Nurkic played significantly well in the loss with an all-around game doing 14 points, nine rebounds, four assists and one steal.

Meanwhile, LeBron James got more help with D'Angelo Russell stepping up doing 19 points, nine assists and three rebounds while Cam Reddish was indeed a factor tallying 17 points, three rebounds and three steals. Anthony Davis controlled the paint with a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Austin Reaves this time around came off the bench and still got his numbers of 15 points, seven assists and one steal.

The Phoenix Suns have two more home games against the OKC Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov. 12 and 15, respectively, before going on a short road trip. On the other side, the Los Angeles Lakers host the Portland Trail Blazers, Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings at the Crypto.com Arena from Nov. 12 to 15.