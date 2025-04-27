"Bron better take that huge paycut this summer" - Lakers choking in Game 4 against Timberwolves has fans going wild 

LeBron James and the LA Lakers lost Game 4 against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, 116-113. It was a dramatic finish, as exceptional performances from Naz Reid and Anthony Edwards saw the Wolves come out on top.

James and co. must now pull off the highly improbable task of overcoming a 3-1 series deficit.

NBA fans online were enthralled by the outcome and were quick to express their thoughts on the game on X, formerly Twitter.

One fan criticized LeBron James for having little impact in the last quarter and fouling Edwards in the final moment, which allowed the Wolves to extend their lead.

"Bron better take that huge paycut this summer"

Other fans joined the bandwagon and expressed their thoughts on the heartbreaking loss for the Purple and Gold.

"Getting handed Luka and losing in round 1 is CRAZY for the Lakers," one fan commented.

"Lebron and Luka just aren’t good," another fan said.

"JJ Reddick was Darvin Ham today," another fan commented.

While many fans trolled the Purple and Gold for losing the game, some complimented Anthony Edwards for his 43-point performance.

"Kudos Antman👍🏼 he’s in a league of his own," one fan said.

"Ant will become the best Timberwolve, if he stays healthy and here as long as KG," another fan said.

Coming back from a 3-1 deficit will be an uphill battle for the Purple and Gold. But in James, they have the star of the most famous 3-1 comeback in the league's history. The Lakers play Game 5 against the Timberwolves on Wednesday.

Lakers' LeBron James now has third-most double-doubles in playoff history

Although the Lakers suffered a heartbreaking loss against the Anthony Edwards-led squad, LeBron James etched his name in history once again. On Sunday, James overtook Wilt Chamberlain for No. 3 on the list of most double-doubles in playoff history, with only NBA legends Magic Johnson and Tim Duncan above him.

James scored 27 points, collected 12 rebounds and dished out eight assists to claim the third spot on the all-time double-double playoff rankings. However, his performance in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game has the internet buzzing as he failed to score a single point.

