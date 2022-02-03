"Bron is a big-time competitor and Des is the same way" - Ja Morant on Desmond Bane and LeBron James’ altercation earlier in the season

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies clinched a 3-1 season series win over LeBron James' LA Lakers three weeks ago. Things got a little chirpy in that fourth and final match between the sides this campaign, with sophomore Desmond Bane having a go at four-time MVP James.

The LA Lakers talisman was in no mood to let that go and tried to lecture Bane, while the latter continued to say things in the direction of the 19-year-veteran.

"That's your last time," James was caught saying this to Bane on TV cameras. "That's your last motherf---ing time. That's your last time disrespecting me."

The two were eventually separated by their teammates. But Desmond Bane seemed unfazed by the lecturing from the 'King,' while LeBron James looked rattled by the trash talk.

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob ok so Desmond Bane said something that LeBron was extremely displeased about so he decided to do this after the free throws at the other end ok so Desmond Bane said something that LeBron was extremely displeased about so he decided to do this after the free throws at the other end https://t.co/E5PDFo7Vue

The Grizzlies' identity of being a fearless, bold team was on full display at that point. The youthful team, led by the brilliant Ja Morant, who is about to make his first All-Star game start alongside LeBron, seemed proud of the moment.

Here's how Morant described the emotion behind that altercation (via Tim MacMahon, ESPN):

"All of us on our team pretty much grew up watching [James] play," Morant says later. "All of us are still fans of this guy. We know he's one of the greatest ever to touch a basketball, but inside those four lines, if you're buddy-buddy, you're lost. That's pretty much what went into it. Bron is a big-time competitor and Des is the same way."

"Our guys don't back down" - Ja Morant says he loved the altercation between Desmond Bane and LeBron James.

Ja Morant is widely regarded as one of the most fearless young players in the NBA. The Memphis Grizzlies star is racing his way into superstar status. His mindset seems to have pushed the rest of his teammates to be as hungry as him and strive to achieve the best for the franchise.

Morant's comments on the LeBron James-Desmond Bane altercation are a great testament to that. Here's what he said:

"Seeing those guys go at it was funny to me. I loved it, because it just shows that no matter who it is, our guys don't back down."

The Memphis Grizzlies won that game 127-119. The final scoreline doesn't suggest it, but Ja Morant and Co. were by far the better team. LeBron James waged a lone battle for the LA Lakers, scoring 35 points, while Desmond Bane had a team-high 23 points for Memphis that night.

