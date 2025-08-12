  • home icon
  • "Bron bout to say goodbye to AD like he did Kyrie" - NBA fans puzzled as LeBron James & Anthony Davis share twin cryptic posts after LA stars' split

By Reign Amurao
Published Aug 12, 2025 20:57 GMT
Fans react to LeBron James and Anthony Davis' cryptic IG post (Image Source: IMAGN)

Former LA Lakers teammates LeBron James and Anthony Davis both shared cryptic posts on their Instagram accounts. James and Davis were teammates since the 2019-20 NBA season until they were separated last season. The Lakers traded the big man to the Dallas Mavericks for All-Star guard Luka Doncic.

The deal ended the tandem of James and Davis, who led the Lakers to an NBA championship in their first season together. The two stars were close on and off the court. However, on Tuesday, fans were caught off guard when both posted the same cryptic message on Instagram.

The former teammates shared a quote about being the best version of oneself and having to say goodbye.

“Becoming the best version of yourself comes with a lot of goodbyes,” the quote read.
After fans noticed the post from both players, they revealed their thoughts on the matter.

"lebron bout to say goodbye to ad like he did kyrie lmao this man hates having friends with potential 💀" a fan said.
"I’m good with LeBron finding another version of himself elsewhere," another fan commented.
"it’s obvious lebron is leaving savannah to be with ad," one fan joked.

Other fans started to speculate about a potential LeBron James trade.

"If he wants to go play in Dallas, let it happen. Give back Max, lively and PJ," a comment read.
"Lebron James has been traded to the Dallas Mavericks," someone commented.
"Mavs finna win a chip with Lebron Kyrie and AD," one fan commented.

An anonymous executive speculates that the Cavaliers will trade for LeBron James

No one is sure about how LeBron James' time with the Lakers will pan out. Before he departs, the four-time winner hopes to win another NBA title. However, staying in LA might not be the best approach.

One of the teams linked to him is the Cleveland Cavaliers. Last season, they were one of the best teams in the NBA, even capturing the top seed in the Eastern Conference. However, it appears they need one more piece to be a championship team.

Next season, the East is expected to be wide open due to the season-long injuries to Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton. The Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers won't be much of a threat, which is why the Cavaliers should make the most of it.

But if they fail to win next season, an anonymous executive suggests a trade for LeBron James.

“If the Cavaliers don’t win it all next season, I can see them going hard after LeBron. Everyone knows Dan [Gilbert] wants to win a title without him, but if they can’t win the championship next season, adding LeBron to that group would be a cheat code. I know he’ll be 42, but it’s LeBron. He will always be an elite force,” the source said.

Winning a championship with the team that drafted you might also be a good way to leave the NBA.

