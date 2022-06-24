“Bron can get his s**t going wherever he wants” - 1x NBA champion believes LeBron James needs to make the biggest sacrifice in the Lakers roster

Fans and pundits are still debating how the LA Lakers roster can work with LeBron James and Russell Westbrook. Their first season together was a failure, but Matt Barnes believes it could work if James agree to make some sacrifices.

James and Westbrook both needed the ball in their hands to generate offense, which was the biggest problem for the Lakers. Although Westbrook had a poor shooting campaign and got into turnover trouble, his role was still limited based on his style of play.

𝙎𝙝𝙪𝙗𝙝 ⁶𓅓 @OVOLakeShow New Head Coach Darvin Ham On How To Better Incorporate Russell Westbrook Into The Lakers Offense New Head Coach Darvin Ham On How To Better Incorporate Russell Westbrook Into The Lakers Offense https://t.co/3oNxdbu7Dq

New head coach Darvin Ham has said that he is excited to work with Westbrook, pointing out that he would have to make sacrifices. Although the majority of Lakers fans wanted him out, all signs indicate that he will end his contract with the franchise.

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers Darvin Ham: In His Own Words Darvin Ham: In His Own Words https://t.co/wUeQWgbAP9

Suggestions have been flying in, with the most prominent being that Westbrook should come off the bench and lead the second unit. However, Barnes believes it is LBJ who needs to make the biggest sacrifice.

On No Chill with Gilbert Arenas, the former NBA champion said Westbrook should be given more time on the ball. He thinks James can get things going while playing off the ball.

"I think in a way that it works to me, the biggest person that has to make a sacrifice is Bron. Cos I feel like Bron can get his s**t going wherever he wants. So, I think if he lets Russ work a majority of the game, he picks and choose his spots and plays the more the mid-post."

After debating a system that might be best, with the primary suggestion being to let Westbrook take control early, he continued:

"I like Bron working out of that post, mid-post, pinch-post, and screener. To me, I think he can control the game from that area and let Russ rock until he feels like it's time for him to go. He can play off the ball, he can play in the corner, he can play in that mid and dominate.

"I think they can make it work. AD's gotta be healthy and if Bron can sacrifice."

With James turning 38 by December, perhaps playing off the ball might help him stay in the game for longer. Letting Russ do most of the work will keep him ready for when he's absolutely needed.

LeBron James is entering his final season on his contract with the LA Lakers

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James joined the Purple & Gold in the 2018 offseason after his second four-year run with the Cleveland Cavaliers. At the end of the 2022-23 season, the four-time NBA champ will be an unrestricted free agent.

In the four years he has spent with the franchise, he has reached the playoffs twice. He led them to the championship during the 2019-20 season.

Lakers Lead @LakersLead LeBron and AD’s chemistry was on another level during the 2020 Title Run 🤝 #LakeShow LeBron and AD’s chemistry was on another level during the 2020 Title Run 🤝 #LakeShow https://t.co/RwBIXT0io6

The Lakers will be looking to utilize James' final season to compete for the 2023 title. Although there is a chance that he will re-sign with the team, it is dependent on whether they sign his son Bronny.

