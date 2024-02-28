"'Bron did what he had to do": Former NBA champion explains why LeBron James is the GOAT over Michael Jordan

In his two-decade long career, LeBron James has cemented himself as one of the top players in NBA history. As the debate continues to drag on, one former champion sided with the LA Lakers star in the GOAT argument.

Recently, Metta World Peace sat down with Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller on "The OGs" podcast. They covered a wide range of topics, including the GOAT debate. At the moment, he is going with Michael Jordan. That said, World Peace feels LeBron is going to claim the top spot by the time his career is over.

“Imma go with Mike. I think Mike is incredible. Wilt Chambers is incredible, people can say what they want. I am going Wilt second," World Peace said. "I think when LeBron career is over, I think when you crunch the numbers, it’s going to read LeBron as number 1. He did what he had to do. Mike did what he had to do. Bron did what he had to do.”

At the moment, LeBron James' story is still being written in the NBA. In his age 39 season, the Lakers forward is averaging 25.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 7.9 assists. These numbers allowed him to set a new league record as he achieved his 20th All-Star nomination.

Metta World Peace recently didn't have LeBron James in his top five all-time list

While Metta World Peace might feel this way about LeBron James now, some of his recent actions indicate a change of heart. Just a few months back, he didn't have the NBA icon in his top five players of all time.

Back in November, World Peace took to social media to share his top five greatest players ever. Michael Jordan made an appearance on this list, but LeBron did not. Among those World Peace named were Wilt Chamberlain, Bill Russell, Steph Curry and Larry Bird.

Another notbale name not on this list is Kobe Bryant, who World Peace played alongside for a stretch in his career. The two won a championship together with the LA Lakers back in 2010.

One could argue that World Peace's comments with Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller back up this top five snub. He stated that LeBron will be viewed as the GOAT when his career is over, not right now. That said, it might justify his recent list.

As LeBron James continues his NBA career, the GOAT debate is going to follow him everywhere he goes. World Peace is just the latest of countless people in and around basketball to share their thoughts on the topic.