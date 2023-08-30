Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was originally drafted number one overall in the 2003 NBA draft along with all the anticipation and upside he brought with him.

With 20 seasons down in the league, James has shown no signs of slowing down as he continues to defy father time with his prolonged seasons after seasons of consistency.

When it comes to the Lakers star's longevity, an NBA fan posted on Reddit how LeBron James entered the league when he was 18 years and 303 days old. However, Bronny James will be entering the NBA at 18 years and 327 old.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

From the Reddit post alone, it is an interesting comparison to elaborate on just how long the 19-time All-Star has been playing in the NBA. The post received numerous comments from fans as they started to mention other examples regarding James' time in the league.

"In this world dominated by social media it's crazy to think that Bron was drafted before MySpace was even launched."

To make his run in the league even more interesting, he entered the NBA with a lot of expectations set on him. As each season went by, James continued to accomplish numerous feats and went on to surpass all expectations.

LeBron James' longevity gets analyzed by Gilbert Arenas

In Gilbert Arenas' "Gil's Arena," he explained the kind of pressure LeBron James has set on the rest of the league when it comes to showing how much one has left in the tank. He said:

"It just puts so much pressure on people," Arenas said. "The fact that he's 39, doing what he's doing, makes 30 seem like you're a rookie. Now we have a glimpse of what 38 and 39 is capable of doing, which means when players are looking like they're slowing down at 31, 32, I don't know how we accept that anymore."

In the 20 seasons he has played, James has averaged 27.2 points per game (50.5% shooting, including 34.5% from 3-point range), 7.5 rebounds and 7.3 assists.

His numbers speak for themself, but his other accomplishments get even more impressive when lined up with each other.

Across three different teams, the Lakers forward has secured four championships and four Finals MVP awards. LeBron James has also won four regular season MVP awards, made the All-NBA First Team 13 times, and the All-Defensive First Team five times.

During last season, he had his most recent career accomplishment when he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the all-time scoring record.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)