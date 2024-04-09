"Bron has farewell tour with his son" - Paul Pierce breaks down LeBron James potentially uniting with Bronny James on Cavaliers

LeBron James' 21st year in the NBA is nearly complete, and fans around the league are wondering just how many more years the four-time NBA champ will stick around. With just one year left on his existing contract, which he could opt out of if he so desires, and his son, Bronny James, declaring for the draft, many are wondering if the end is in sight for "King James."

Of course, as the future Hall of Famer indicated in the past, he isn't entirely sure whether he will go on a farewell tour during his final season or 'Tim Duncan it'. With Bronny expected to be drafted this summer, Paul Pierce believes the end of James' career could coincide with the start of Bronny's.

On Fox Sports 1's Undisputed Live, Pierce made the case for LeBron and Bronny teaming up in Cleveland for one final run. The way he sees things, if the LA Lakers wind up in the play-in tournament and lose, LeBron James should return to Cleveland and play alongside his son.

"If they flame out and lose in the play in, I would consider, if I was LeBron, being traded back to Cleveland for Donovan Mitchell. Donovan Mitchell doesn't want to be there. Cause we're not seeing signs of him wanting to re-sign.

"So Bronny gets picked up by Cleveland, and Bron has his farewell tour with his son right there in that last year. I can see a possible scenario like that happening, but it's all on what the Lakers do this year."

Looking at whether the 2024-25 season will be LeBron James' last

As previously mentioned, LeBron James has just one year left on his contract. This offseason, depending on how things play out for the LA Lakers in the postseason, James could opt out of the final year of his contract and become a free agent.

Of course, while there has been tons of talk surrounding whether or not James will be parting ways with the Lakers, there has been little indication of his future. Although he's nearing the end of his 21st year in the league, he has continued to show that he has what it takes to compete at an elite level.

For example, throughout this season, LeBron James has shot a career-best 41.3% from downtown while also exceeding his career assist per game average. He has also played 68 games this season, the most since joining the Lakers.

Considering that, it certainly would seem surprising for LeBron James to walk away, but after last season, there were whispers that he could be entering his final season. Following the end of the 2022-23 LA Lakers season, James seemed to be hinting at retirement.

At the 2023 ESPYs, though, he clarified the situation, making it clear that the day he can't give his all to basketball, he will retire. As he told the crowd in Los Angeles, though, luckily for fans, that day hasn't happened yet.

While there's little indication of whether James plans to continue his career beyond this season, he could see the end in sight.