"Bron finna slide him some bread, let’s rocc", "Bron getting Kyrie his Nike deal back to offset the lost salary he'll take with the MLE" - Fans post rib-tickling reactions to news of Kyrie Irving potentially agreeing on an MLE with LA Lakers

NBA rumors suggest the LA Lakers are the favorites to land Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving. The Lakers don't have the cap space to sign Irving if he opts out of his $36 million player option. However, they do have a $6 million taxpayer mid-level exception at their disposal.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski recently stated that Kyrie Irving did things differently in his career, especially last season. He mildly suggested that Irving wouldn't mind accepting a $30 million pay cut next season.
Wojnarowski said on "The Woj Pod" (H/T Hoop Central):
"The Lakers are considered the most significant threat right now for Kyrie Irving. But that would essentially entail him taking $30 million less than he can opt into in Brooklyn.
"There's a $6 million taxpayer exemption he could sign for the Lakers with."
Wojnarowski said Irving lost up to $17 million in earnings because he refused to get vaccinated for COVID-19. The All-Star guard could also be losing a shoe deal with Nike. This indicates that losing a significant sum of money won't stop him from joining the LA Lakers.
Several fans found it difficult to accept that the former NBA champion would give up that kind of sum. They responded to Wojnarowski's report with hilarious reactions on Twitter.
One user wrote:
"Bron finna slide him some bread, let’s rocc"
Another said:
"Bron getting Kyrie his Nike deal back to offset the lost salary he'll take with the MLE"
Kyrie Irving signing a $6 million TMLE with LA Lakers is the only way he can reunite with LeBron James, but it's not realistic
If Irving departs Brooklyn as a free agent, the Lakers can only sign him by offering him the $6 million TMLE (taxpayer mid-level exception).
As mentioned earlier, Irving has let go of $17 million due to his anti-vaccination stance last campaign. This could also see him lose a lucrative shoe deal with Nike in the future.
Some may assume that Irving wouldn't mind taking a pay cut for another season. He has played with LeBron James and won a title, so the LA Lakers would become instant championship favorites if a deal does go through. However, it is still an unrealistic scenario.
The Brooklyn Nets could still offer him the best contract. Other teams with cap space are under a rebuild, and Irving is unlikely to play for any of those franchises at this stage.
Moreover, the Nets have tied Kevin Durant to a long-term contract, hoping to secure a championship win soon. It is widely speculated that KD would leave the franchise if Irving departs. So Brooklyn may offer Irving a max deal and continue to pursue their first-ever title.