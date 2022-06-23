"Bron finna slide him some bread, let’s rocc", "Bron getting Kyrie his Nike deal back to offset the lost salary he'll take with the MLE" - Fans post rib-tickling reactions to news of Kyrie Irving potentially agreeing on an MLE with LA Lakers

NBA rumors suggest the LA Lakers are the favorites to land Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving. The Lakers don't have the cap space to sign Irving if he opts out of his $36 million player option. However, they do have a $6 million taxpayer mid-level exception at their disposal.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski recently stated that Kyrie Irving did things differently in his career, especially last season. He mildly suggested that Irving wouldn't mind accepting a $30 million pay cut next season.

Wojnarowski said on "The Woj Pod" (H/T Hoop Central):

"The Lakers are considered the most significant threat right now for Kyrie Irving. But that would essentially entail him taking $30 million less than he can opt into in Brooklyn.

"There's a $6 million taxpayer exemption he could sign for the Lakers with."

Wojnarowski said Irving lost up to $17 million in earnings because he refused to get vaccinated for COVID-19. The All-Star guard could also be losing a shoe deal with Nike. This indicates that losing a significant sum of money won't stop him from joining the LA Lakers.

Several fans found it difficult to accept that the former NBA champion would give up that kind of sum. They responded to Wojnarowski's report with hilarious reactions on Twitter.

One user wrote:

"Bron finna slide him some bread, let’s rocc"

Another said:

"Bron getting Kyrie his Nike deal back to offset the lost salary he'll take with the MLE"

quis⁶ 🥶 @Quiss206

Bron finna slide him some bread, let's rocc



Bron finna slide him some bread, let's rocc

🅿️erSources CEO For the Do for the Night Hey UH @LakeShowSeason Bron getting Kyrie his nike deal back to offset the lost salary he'll take with the MLE Bron getting Kyrie his nike deal back to offset the lost salary he'll take with the MLE

tim @tim_1h

Facts their salary cap would be too crazy only the Warriors are allowed to sign 7 max contract players and get away with it lmao

Lexxiee_ @TinaSha12255108

Lakers fan thinking kyrie bouta take a 30 mil dollar pay cut to play with street clothes & old man james

🥖 @TotallyNotJorke

What moron would willingly walk away from 30 million.



What moron would willingly walk away from 30 million.

ℂ𝕒𝕟𝕔𝕦𝕟 ℍ𝕠𝕦𝕣𝕤🖤🤍 @hooperriley5



you dont want to pay me 30M?? ok bitch, i won't re-sign, i'll destroy your damn project and i'll go to a competitive team for less money



sean, dont act like the tough guy and pay him



if kyrie does this it would be the biggest slap in the face to a general manager in NBA history

you dont want to pay me 30M?? ok bitch, i won't re-sign, i'll destroy your damn project and i'll go to a competitive team for less money

sean, dont act like the tough guy and pay him

Jesse Beer @TheJesseBeer

The media spinning so hard for the Lakers for ratings. There is no way Kyrie is walking away from all that money to sign for the taxpayer MLE lol



The media spinning so hard for the Lakers for ratings. There is no way Kyrie is walking away from all that money to sign for the taxpayer MLE lol

Safya. @SafyaKhadija

If you think that Kyrie, who is all about artists getting payed fairly for their craft, is gonna take an MLE as if he was a washed vet you're crazy lmaoo



Sean Marks told Woj to say that so people think Kyrie is wild enough to take a MLE and Lakers fans are eating this shit up 😭.

If you think that Kyrie, who is all about artists getting payed fairly for their craft, is gonna take an MLE as if he was a washed vet you're crazy lmaoo

Clipsland @ClipsLand

Imagine Kyrie playing for Isaiah Hartenstein level money 😭😭



Imagine Kyrie playing for Isaiah Hartenstein level money 😭😭

ShwinnyPooh @shwinnypooh

I get Kyrie has shown he doesn't care about money to some degree, but if the Lakers get him it's not gonna be with the fucking taxpayer MLE.



I get Kyrie has shown he doesn't care about money to some degree, but if the Lakers get him it's not gonna be with the fucking taxpayer MLE.

Jacob Rude @JacobRude

I was being very...generous suggesting Kyrie turning down $30 million being just improbable

StatMuse @statmuse

Things Kyrie needs to do to join the Lakers:



— Leave his hometown

— Leave his best friend

— Leave $30 million on the table



If LeBron pulls this off, he is the greatest GM of all time.

Lakers 2022-2023 redemption season @WorldwideLakers

If this man really leaves 30 million on the table and signs with LA for 6 million then I won't say nothing bad about kyrie anymore LMAO but in the real world who in the hell will leave 30 million on the table

FlightMike (Mikerophone) @TheFlightMike

Kyrie Irving opting out to sign a 6 million dollar MLE with the Lakers would be the most Kyrie Irving thing of all time 😂

Kyrie Irving signing a $6 million TMLE with LA Lakers is the only way he can reunite with LeBron James, but it's not realistic

If Irving departs Brooklyn as a free agent, the Lakers can only sign him by offering him the $6 million TMLE (taxpayer mid-level exception).

As mentioned earlier, Irving has let go of $17 million due to his anti-vaccination stance last campaign. This could also see him lose a lucrative shoe deal with Nike in the future.

Some may assume that Irving wouldn't mind taking a pay cut for another season. He has played with LeBron James and won a title, so the LA Lakers would become instant championship favorites if a deal does go through. However, it is still an unrealistic scenario.

The Brooklyn Nets could still offer him the best contract. Other teams with cap space are under a rebuild, and Irving is unlikely to play for any of those franchises at this stage.

Moreover, the Nets have tied Kevin Durant to a long-term contract, hoping to secure a championship win soon. It is widely speculated that KD would leave the franchise if Irving departs. So Brooklyn may offer Irving a max deal and continue to pursue their first-ever title.

