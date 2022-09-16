"Bron… I actually got Bron and AD's jersey after the same game" - Former Rookie of the Year winner admits getting LeBron James' jersey was a massive moment for him

LeBron James was in his second year with the LA Lakers when Ja Morant first played against one of the faces of the NBA. Three years after that monumental event in Morant’s career, he still feels a huge sense of accomplishment going up against the four-time MVP.

In an episode of “The Pivot,” the Memphis Grizzlies point guard recalled his emotions while lining up against "King James":

“Bron … I actually got Bron and AD's jersey after the same game. That was pretty much a big-time moment for me. Obviously, my rookie year, playing against the top guys was pretty much like a starstruck moment like, ‘Wow.’

“I was just watching him on TV couple of years ago, even last year when I was at Murray watching him play. And now I’m actually lacing it up and going back and forth with him.”

The match between the Memphis Grizzlies and the LA Lakers was just the fourth game in Ja Morant’s career. Memphis, who was in full rebuilding mode during that season, traveled to the then Staples Center to battle the star-studded Lakers.

The home team was the center of media attention in the NBA after the Tinseltown squad acquired Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans. LeBron James finally had a co-superstar who could help him carry the team deep into the postseason after making the playoffs in the previous season.

Ja Morant may have felt the jitters in that game as he struggled and scored only three points in the entire first half. He still finished with 16 points in 25 minutes to lead the Grizzlies in scoring.

The night, however, went to Anthony Davis, who had a monster 40-point and 20-rebound game to push the LA Lakers to victory. LeBron James added 23 points, two rebounds and eight assists in the Lakers' comprehensive 120-91 win.

Getting the jerseys, however, from LeBron James and AD was just an indication that Morant had arrived in basketball's biggest and best pro league.

LeBron James and Ja Morant have never met in the postseason

In Ja Morant’s rookie year, the Memphis Grizzlies didn’t even make the playoffs. The LA Lakers, meanwhile, went all the way to win the 2020 NBA championship. “King James” and AD formed an unstoppable partnership to grab the title inside the bubble in Orlando, Florida.

The following season, both teams were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs. Memphis was dispatched by the Utah Jazz while the Lakers were forced out by the Phoenix Suns.

Last season, Ja Morant took his team to the Western Conference semifinals before losing to the eventual champion Golden State Warriors. The star-studded Lakers, on the other hand, were one of the biggest failures in NBA history.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard couldn’t even push the Lakers into the play-in tournament. LA was one of the heavy favorites to win last season’s crown but imploded against adversity.

Next season, “G12” and the emerging Memphis Grizzlies and James’ revamped Lakers could finally meet for a postseason showdown.

