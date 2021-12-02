"Bron has been out with injuries and now also with the COVID situation, so it’s a good test for me" - Anthony Davis talks about taking a leader's role in LeBron James' absence for LA Lakers

LeBron James once said to Anthony Davis that this is his team, and it is time for AD to prove himself as a leader. James will be unavailable for at least ten days and the LA Lakers will have to play without him for that period.

The Lakers did a good job in their last outing against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. They overcame a 14-point deficit in the third quarter to win the game by 25 points. Inspired performances like that are what the Lakers will need in LeBron James' absence, and Anthony Davis will need to champion the cause.

Speaking to Yahoo Sports post-game, Anthony Davis outlined what is expected of him with LeBron on the sidelines.

“It’s like I’m being tested with my leadership. 'Bron has been out with injuries and now also with the COVID situation, so it’s a good test for me. It's a good experience for me to lead these guys and the good thing about it, I have other vets on my side who’ve been in the game for a while to help me through the obstacles. It’s a good test, not just for our team, but for me to lead these guys."

As things stand, Anthony Davis has said there is no need to address the team regarding the situation and how to move forward. However, he added that he will not hesitate to do so should the need arise.

“I didn’t have to do that, but if need be, then obviously I will."

The Lakers have had to rely on their communication a lot, especially on defense and in the locker room, following their inconsistent run so far this season. Anthony Davis has not minced words when addressing the team in the past. On one occasion, it led to a ruckus on the sidelines with Dwight Howard.

Can LeBron-less Lakers go on a winning streak with Anthony Davis at the helm?

The Lakers showed what they can do on both ends of the floor against the Kings on Tuesday night. Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, and Malik Monk were the stars of the show, all registering 20+ points.

Talent-wise, the Lakers have all the tools to win matches without the King as well. But Anthony Davis has a big task right now and will need to deliver for the Lakers.

Fans have come at Anthony Davis several times because they believe he has developed a lackluster attitude towards the game since he won the championship. He has approached the game passively since then, and many expect more aggression and dominance from him.

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "I expected AD to take the torch from LeBron after the title. Not only did he not step up, he actually has his worst season since his rookie year. ... AD is a No. 1 talent who is really a No. 2 player." — @Chris_Broussard "I expected AD to take the torch from LeBron after the title. Not only did he not step up, he actually has his worst season since his rookie year. ... AD is a No. 1 talent who is really a No. 2 player." — @Chris_Broussard https://t.co/4Cz3vuZCcq

Defensively, Anthony Davis deserves some credit for his display so far. He is averaging 1.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game, many of which have come at clutch moments.

A healthy Anthony Davis will always be a threat. He is an incredibly skilled big man who has a decent jumper and can work in the low post. Now he has to do a better job getting others involved and buying into his quest for victory every other night. Davis is averaging 24.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists while shooting 51.8% from the field.

