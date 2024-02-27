"Bron OCD superstition" - LeBron James' former teammates reveal 4x NBA champion's weird locker room ritual

LeBron James has a peculiar ritual with his jersey in the locker room, as revealed by his former teammates. Mario Chalmers and Thomas Bryant discussed The King's locker room antics in a podcast episode.

According to Chalmers, who was teammates with LeBron James for four years in Miami, the superstar lays out his attire for games in the locker room before the games.

“That man will lay his whole outfit on the floor for the game and make sure everybody walks around it,” Chalmers said.

Harsh consequences ensue when LeBron James' ritual is violated.

“One time the media walked over the jersey, he snapped. He made the equipment man get him a whole new jersey, shorts, tights, headband, armband, socks and laid it right back out,” Chalmers said.

“OCD superstition. You know you better walk all around it like a chalk outline.”

Bryant, who briefly played with James in LA, also shared a story about how James had a seat reserved for him in the gym. When someone tries to sit there, teammates are quick to warn them not to.

Mario Chalmers explains his relationship with LeBron James

Former NBA point guard Mario Chalmers, who won two NBA championships playing alongside LeBron James in Miami, said he has a good relationship with The King.

During an appearance on The OGs Show, Chalmers was asked about the current status of his relationship with James. He expressed his belief that there isn't any animosity between them, even after he once declared that "nobody fears" the NBA's all-time leading scorer.

“I shoot him a text here and there. Say what's up, congratulations and all that. Sometimes he texts back, sometimes he don't,” Chalmers said.

“I don't think there's beef between us. I still got a lot of love for LeBron. He helped me get my championship. That's one of my favorite teammates. I ain't got no beef. I don't have no disrespect to him. Nothing.”

Chalmers also clarified his statements about people not fearing James, explaining that he was highlighting how teams game-planned against James during his prime years compared to now.

“I was basically saying that the players that we went against didn't fear, LeBron. The Danny Grangers, the Luol Dengs, the Jimmy Butlers, the people that we were seeing in the playoffs, they didn't fear Bron because the media was killing him...all they was talking about was 'Oh he can't win, he can't do this, he can't do that.'” he said.

Mario Chalmers averaged 8.5 points, 3.5 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 271 games with LeBron James in his career.