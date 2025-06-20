"Bron put Austin on a mission" - Lakers fans amped as Austin Reaves teases recruiting 42.3% 3-point shooter 

Lakers' rising star Austin Reaves is already on recruiting duty ahead of a big offseason for the Purple and Gold. With ownership changing hands and a first full season with Luka Doncic, LA is eager to make moves to get better around its nucleus, also featuring LeBron James and Reaves.

The team's immediate need is at the center position, but acquiring 3-point shooters and defenders in the wing spots is also a priority. Reaves may have an answer to it. The Lakers' star happened to be driving around with Sacramento Kings' free agent Jake LaRavia on Thursday and teased the possibility of recruiting him to LA.

LaRavia revealed he was with Reaves while recording a podcast interview with NBA insiders Trevor Lane and Keith Smith. Lane made a pitch to LaRavia and made Reaves put in a word, too, who teased the free agent, saying:

"You ain't gotta worry about it, I got it."

After spotting Reaves, Lakers fans were amped about his recruiting skills. Here are a few reactions to this incident:

Can Lakers sign Jake LaRavia?

Jake LaRavia is among the realistic targets for the LA Lakers if they wish to pursue him. LaRavia had his club option declined by the Memphis Grizzlies for the 2025-26 season before they traded him to the Sacramento Kings. That handicaps both teams from signing him for a contract more than $5.2 million, which was his club option value.

However, the other 28 teams can offer him more money, including the Lakers. If LA gets access to the non-taxpayer midlevel exception worth $14.1 million, it will be of great help. If not, the opportunity to sign him for the full taxpayer midlevel exception worth $5.9 million is also more lucrative for LaRavia than what he would get from the Kings.

Not many teams would likely offer him more than that, considering cap restrictions. The Nets are the only team with sizeable cap space to sign players outright, while most others have the taxpayer midlevel exception. Others with the non-taxpayer MLE may not use the full amount to sign LaRavia.

He's coming off a solid season, averaging 6.9 points on 42.3% 3-point shooting, making him a coveted asset. The Lakers likely will have access to the taxpayer MLE only, so they might use it to fill their center depth. If LaRavia decides to join LA, it could be on a minimum deal with a player option in the second year.

