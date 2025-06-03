"Bron really at war with Brian Windhorst - NBA fans stunned as LeBron James clowns NBA insider for being skeptical of his podcast with Steve Nash

LA Lakers star LeBron James trolled ESPN's Brian Windhorst about his take on his show, "Mind the Game." Back in March, Windhorst said that fans aren't going to enjoy a podcast that talks about the sport of basketball in detail. He claims that no one would have the patience to watch a show like that.
However, since James re-launched the show with NBA legend Steve Nash, fans have shown appreciation. Most of the episodes they've done have garnered thousands of views on YouTube. Some of them, including the recent episode with Luka Doncic, already have a million views.
With the recent attention the show has gotten lately, James took the chance to clown Windhorst's prediction. On Tuesday, his show's X page posted a comparison of the NBA insider's prediction to the actual performance of the show.
"Long ways from being done!! Sucks they have to listen to 2 guys who know nothing about basketball talk about basketball! Sorry @SteveNash," James tweeted.
On the social media platform, fans were stunned by James' post and revealed their thoughts.
"Bron really at war with Brian Windhorst," a fan said.
"And here I was thinking Brian Windhorst and LeBron were friends🤣" another fan commented.
"Finding out Bron really dislikes Brian Windhorst has been hilarious," one fan posted.
Other fans revealed what they think of the back-and-forth between James and Windhorst.
"Brian Windhorst getting dragged lol. All them years of meatriding just for Buddy to slander you on a pod lmaooooo," a fan commented.
"This is the worst 3 months of Brian Windhorst life😭" a comment read.
"LeBron flaming Brian Windhorst was not on my bingo card! Now the Pat McAfee moment makes even more sense!" one fan said.
LeBron James and his crew did not hold back in trolling the former Cleveland Cavaliers reporter.
LeBron James comments on Windhorst on The Pat McAfee Show
LeBron James appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" in March. During his appearance, James revealed his thoughts on Windhorst.
"I've seen Brian Windhorst on one of these shows not too long ago ... This guy says he's like my f**king best friend. These guys are just weird," James said.
Windhorst addressed what James said about him and said that the NBA star doesn't owe him anything. Instead, the analyst said that he owes James a lot. He said that the Lakers' star has been a "great friend" to the city of Cleveland, which is both their hometown.
The NBA insider did not escalate the situation and said that he knows where he stands with his relationship with James.
