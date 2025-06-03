"Bron really at war with Brian Windhorst - NBA fans stunned as LeBron James clowns NBA insider for being skeptical of his podcast with Steve Nash

LA Lakers star LeBron James trolled ESPN's Brian Windhorst about his take on his show, "Mind the Game." Back in March, Windhorst said that fans aren't going to enjoy a podcast that talks about the sport of basketball in detail. He claims that no one would have the patience to watch a show like that.

Ad

However, since James re-launched the show with NBA legend Steve Nash, fans have shown appreciation. Most of the episodes they've done have garnered thousands of views on YouTube. Some of them, including the recent episode with Luka Doncic, already have a million views.

With the recent attention the show has gotten lately, James took the chance to clown Windhorst's prediction. On Tuesday, his show's X page posted a comparison of the NBA insider's prediction to the actual performance of the show.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Long ways from being done!! Sucks they have to listen to 2 guys who know nothing about basketball talk about basketball! Sorry @SteveNash," James tweeted.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

On the social media platform, fans were stunned by James' post and revealed their thoughts.

"Bron really at war with Brian Windhorst," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"And here I was thinking Brian Windhorst and LeBron were friends🤣" another fan commented.

"Finding out Bron really dislikes Brian Windhorst has been hilarious," one fan posted.

Other fans revealed what they think of the back-and-forth between James and Windhorst.

"Brian Windhorst getting dragged lol. All them years of meatriding just for Buddy to slander you on a pod lmaooooo," a fan commented.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"This is the worst 3 months of Brian Windhorst life😭" a comment read.

"LeBron flaming Brian Windhorst was not on my bingo card! Now the Pat McAfee moment makes even more sense!" one fan said.

LeBron James and his crew did not hold back in trolling the former Cleveland Cavaliers reporter.

LeBron James comments on Windhorst on The Pat McAfee Show

LeBron James appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" in March. During his appearance, James revealed his thoughts on Windhorst.

Ad

"I've seen Brian Windhorst on one of these shows not too long ago ... This guy says he's like my f**king best friend. These guys are just weird," James said.

Ad

Windhorst addressed what James said about him and said that the NBA star doesn't owe him anything. Instead, the analyst said that he owes James a lot. He said that the Lakers' star has been a "great friend" to the city of Cleveland, which is both their hometown.

The NBA insider did not escalate the situation and said that he knows where he stands with his relationship with James.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Reign Amurao Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.



A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline.



From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.



Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.



Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films. Know More