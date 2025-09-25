  • home icon
  "Bron not being Top 5 is a crime" - NBA fans react to ESPN's Top 100 ranking with Nikola Jokic leading the pack

"Bron not being Top 5 is a crime" - NBA fans react to ESPN's Top 100 ranking with Nikola Jokic leading the pack

By Rob Andrew Lo
Modified Sep 25, 2025 14:22 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets - Source: Imagn
NBA fans react to ESPN's Top 100 ranking with Nikola Jokic leading the pack - Source: Imagn

On Wednesday, ESPN revealed the top 10 of their 100 best players list in the NBA today. Denver Nuggets' superstar Nikola Jokic led the pack, followed by reigning NBA champion Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the OKC Thunder, and LA Lakers' star Luka Doncic.

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo was listed fourth, before San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama in the fifth spot. Rounding out the top 10 are Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors, LeBron James of the Lakers, Kevin Durant of the Houston Rockets, and Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks.

NBA fans were quick to react to ESPN's list, criticizing the ranking for not including some players in the top five.

Other fans questioned why Wembanyama was ranked fifth in the list after playing only two seasons so far.

The ranking was made through a panel that decided player vs player matchups of over 20,000 possible pairs, according to ESPN.

The panel included over 150 writers, editors, and producers of ESPN. The list did not include injured players such as Tyrese Haliburton, Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum, and Damian Lillard.

Last year, Jokic also topped the list after picking up his third MVP. He led the Nuggets to the NBA championship in 2023.

Nikola Jokic gets high praise from anonymous team executives ahead of 2025-2026 NBA season

Nikola Jokic's greatness is not stopping anytime soon, at least according to anonymous NBA executives.

In an offseason survey by ESPN, Jokic was ranked first to get the MVP in the upcoming 2025-2026 season. He was also regarded as the best player in the world, getting 19 of the 20 total votes.

"[Jokic is] the best player, and they'll be better," an anonymous West scout said.
"He's in shape and will be motivated," an East executive said.

Another East executive believes that as long as Jokic plays, he is the best player in the league.

"As long as he's walking and breathing," he said.

Jokic averaged a triple-double last season, putting up 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 10.2 assists per game. He also shot an efficient 57.6 percent from the field, including an impressive 41.7 shooting from the three-point line.

The Nuggets reached the second round last season, losing to the eventual NBA champions OKC Thunder in seven games.

Rob Andrew Lo

Rob Andrew Lo

Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field.

Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.

When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling.

Edited by Rob Andrew Lo
