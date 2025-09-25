"Bron not being Top 5 is a crime" - NBA fans react to ESPN's Top 100 ranking with Nikola Jokic leading the pack

On Wednesday, ESPN revealed the top 10 of their 100 best players list in the NBA today. Denver Nuggets' superstar Nikola Jokic led the pack, followed by reigning NBA champion Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the OKC Thunder, and LA Lakers' star Luka Doncic. Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo was listed fourth, before San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama in the fifth spot. Rounding out the top 10 are Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors, LeBron James of the Lakers, Kevin Durant of the Houston Rockets, and Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks. NBA fans were quick to react to ESPN's list, criticizing the ranking for not including some players in the top five. Chief @chiefflipsLINK@TheDunkCentral bron not being top 5 is a crimeibn Adam @limitedtime365LINK@TheDunkCentral So Shai had one of the best seasons ever, just to be #2 behind Jokic?!? Wtf kinda shit is that? I really hope he pops his shit next season, cuz Im high key tired of Shai getting slighted cuz he’s a quiet nice Canadian kid. I need him to tap into his Jamaican roots next szn.𝕵𝖔𝖓🔥 @sybau305LINK@TheDunkCentral Drug test whoever made this listOther fans questioned why Wembanyama was ranked fifth in the list after playing only two seasons so far. hoopsdwj @HoopsdwjLINK@TheDunkCentral No shot wemby is that high he has literally done nothingJeff Pryor @pryor_noticesLINK@TheDunkCentral By Wemby's age Ant was averaging 28.4 PPG over two yrs in the playoffs and has since pushed his team to the WCF twice. The gloss up for Wemby, surpassing even Zion's, has been generational. Would love to see Vic do something other than cheat at an All-star skills gimmick lolchanny @ChanFromMinnyLINK@TheDunkCentral what has wembenyama done to be considered a top 5 player in the league? his potential is out of this world forsure, not denying that at all, but let’s be frThe ranking was made through a panel that decided player vs player matchups of over 20,000 possible pairs, according to ESPN. The panel included over 150 writers, editors, and producers of ESPN. The list did not include injured players such as Tyrese Haliburton, Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum, and Damian Lillard. Last year, Jokic also topped the list after picking up his third MVP. He led the Nuggets to the NBA championship in 2023. Nikola Jokic gets high praise from anonymous team executives ahead of 2025-2026 NBA seasonNikola Jokic's greatness is not stopping anytime soon, at least according to anonymous NBA executives. In an offseason survey by ESPN, Jokic was ranked first to get the MVP in the upcoming 2025-2026 season. He was also regarded as the best player in the world, getting 19 of the 20 total votes. &quot;[Jokic is] the best player, and they'll be better,&quot; an anonymous West scout said.&quot;He's in shape and will be motivated,&quot; an East executive said.Another East executive believes that as long as Jokic plays, he is the best player in the league. &quot;As long as he's walking and breathing,&quot; he said. Jokic averaged a triple-double last season, putting up 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 10.2 assists per game. He also shot an efficient 57.6 percent from the field, including an impressive 41.7 shooting from the three-point line. The Nuggets reached the second round last season, losing to the eventual NBA champions OKC Thunder in seven games.