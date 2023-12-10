"Bron had yo a** eating paper" - Fans mercilessly troll Michelle Beadle for throwing shade at LeBron James for winning NBA Cup

LeBron James added another award to his lengthy resume, leading the LA Lakers to the first NBA Cup title in Las Vegas on Saturday. It is the inaugural In-Season Tournament so fans seem conflicted on how much the trophy means. NBA commentator Michelle Beadle seems to think it does not mean much.

Beadle took X (Twitter) to throw some shade towards James. She did not seem impressed by the Lakers going undefeated in the tournament.

“If you combine this IST championship with the Lakers bubble championship, that’s almost like one whole championship,” Beadle wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

She, of course, is referencing James’ fourth NBA championship. He led the Lakers to the title in the COVID-forced bubble playoffs in 2020 at Walt Disney World. There were no fans in attendance, which many James haters use to discount his fourth title.

Beadle seems to be among that group. She is a noted San Antonio Spurs fan (and broadcaster) and has criticized James before during her sports media career.

Her tweet brought out plenty of James stans. One fan mercilessly came to troll Beadle, calling her out for attacking James.

Expand Tweet

This fan was not alone. There were plenty of trolls coming for Beadle’s neck. Check out some of the reactions.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Do Michelle Beadle and LeBron James have beef?

Michelle Beadle and LeBron James have some history. Beadle had a controversial exit from ESPN in 2019 after signing a big deal with the company to host “Get Up.” She then took a leave from sports content.

She made her first return with a podcast on The Athletic in 2021. In the first episode, she alleged that James tried to get her fired from ESPN.

Beadle said she was a target of James after criticizing his “The Decision” special. The show was when James announced his free-agent decision on national TV. The move garnered a ton of criticism. Beadle was one of the outspoken critics, and James was not pleased.

“He tried (to have me fired),” Beadle said. “He did try to do that. I was like, ‘Wow, I’m honored that I’m even on your mind. Thank you very much, sir. That’s a weird place for me to be.’”

She did not give many details on how LeBron James tried to have her fired. It seems the beef was never quite squashed and Beadle still enjoys taking the occasional shot at James, as many in the media do.