"Bronny boutta welcome Cooper to the league": NBA fans explode as Cooper Flagg takes on Bronny James and Lakers in debut 

Top draft pick Cooper Flagg will make his debut in a Dallas Mavericks uniform against Bronny James and the LA Lakers in a Summer League game next month. It got fans excited and were quick to share their thoughts on social media.

Ad

The Mavericks play the LA Lakers on July 10 to open up the Las Vegas Summer League. The teams are expected to field their young players in the tournament, including Flagg and James, as well as those looking to land possible roster spots.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans gave their takes on X/Twitter:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Bronny boutta welcome Cooper to the league," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Welcome this rook to the league Bronny," another fan wrote.

"Bronny giving Flagg a welcome to the NBA moment poster," a fan added.

"Not missing it under any circumstance," another fan commented.

"Never been more ecstatic to watch a Summer league game," one fan said.

"Absolute cinema," another fan wrote.

"Oh this is about to be good," a fan added.

Ad

Cooper Flagg was selected with the No. 1 pick in this year's NBA draft held on Wednesday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. A lot of eyes are on him as he is being touted as a key piece for a Mavericks team looking to regroup and move past the Luka Doncic era.

James, meanwhile, is gearing up for his second season in the NBA with the LA Lakers after a rookie campaign that saw him play limited minutes and split time in the G League as part of learning the ropes.

Ad

Cooper Flagg embracing expectations as top pick

Cooper Flagg is aware of the expectations that come with being the top draft pick. However, he has expressed his readiness for it, highlighting that he is sticking to what has worked for him all this time in handling it.

The Maine native spoke about it during media day for the draft:

“I wouldn’t look at anything as pressure. I’m just going to try and be myself all the time. I’m not worried about living up to certain players’ expectations or things like that.

Ad

“It’s definitely a lot of motivation. It’s a little bit of pressure — I feel like that comes with it. You get all the media, people having opinions on you and your life and everything about you. But for me, it’s a lot of motivation. Even bad things — hearing people talk about you is a good thing no matter what," he added.

Ad

NBA: Draft - Source: Imagn

Cooper Flagg is expected to be thrown in the fire in his rookie season as the Mavericks look to bounce back after missing the playoffs last campaign, a year after making it to the NBA Finals. The team is also out to move on from the backlash it received after trading Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers in February.

The former Duke star is joining a team now anchored by Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis and along with the likes of Klay Thompson, PJ Washington, Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II, Naji Marshall, Max Christie and Spencer Dinwiddie.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Murillo Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.



A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.



Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.



Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.



Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family. Know More