“Bronny can’t be in the league?”: NBA fans in splits over Magic bench reaction on Thanasis Antetokounmpo’s botched dunk

Thanasis Antetokounmpo has received strong comments from NBA fans on social media due to some of his puzzling moments on the court, especially considering the notable difference in caliber between him and his brother, Giannis Antetokounmpo. Moreover, during Sunday night's 113-88 loss to the Orlando Magic, Thanasis garnered a strong reaction from the Magic's bench after a missed dunk attempt.

The missed dunk occurred during the final seconds of the fourth quarter, leaving the Orlando Magic's bench in splits due to how close Thanasis Antetokounmpo was to the rim. In puzzling fashion, he came up short in converting the throwdown flush. NBA personality Rob Perez shared the video of the missed dunk on X.

Additionally, several NBA fans mimicked the energy of the Magic's bench reaction with how they responded to the video.

"And ya'll telling me Bronny can't be in the league," a fan said.

"A collective “cmon bro 🤣😂," said another fan.

Meanwhile, X user @XKingxGrizzlyX7 found the botched dunk attempt terrible due to how the Orlando Magic's bench reacted to it.

"You know it's bad when the other team is disappointed in you," the fan posted.

"Giannis this is all your fault," the fan posted.

"He really maybe the worst player in the NBA," the fan posted.

Moreover, X user XXLBM (@bidsman) commented that the Milwaukee Bucks forward should take his talents to the NCAA as the "ball boy."

"He should be an NCAA ball boy," the fan posted.

"Is he genuinely doing this on purpose?" the fan asked.

X user Hunter S (@hunters174) argued that the Bucks forward is only benefitting from the reputation of his brother, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

"Everyone knows he's an NBA nepo baby lmao," the fan posted.

In the seven minutes he played tonight against the Orlando Magic, Thanasis Antetokounmpo put up 2 points (1-of-2 shooting), 1 assist and 1 steal.

Kendrick Perkins argued that Thanasis Antetokounmpo is only with the Milwaukee Bucks due to his brother

During a segment on ESPN's "First Take," former Boston Celtics center Kendrick Perkins argued that the only reason that Thanasis Antetokounmpo is included in the Milwaukee Bucks roster is due to his brother Giannis.

"When we talk about giving Giannis everything and more," Perkins said, "that is everything, and more because, to be honest with you, if Giannis wasn't on the Bucks, I don't believe that his brother would actually be on an NBA roster."

If it wasn't for the strong reputation of the two-time MVP in the league and his strong relationship with the Bucks organization, Perkins believed that the six-foot-seven forward would not be part of any NBA roster.

Originally, Thanasis Antetokounmpo was selected 51st overall in the 2014 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks, where he only played two games. He signed with the Milwaukee Bucks on July 16, 2019, where he is currently playing in his fifth season.

This season, he is averaging 0.9 points (53.6% shooting) and 0.5 assists in the 33 games he's played.