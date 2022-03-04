"Bronny, come out! We need you out of Sierra Canyon!" - Charles Barkley hilariously requests LeBron James' son Bronny James to help the stumbling LA Lakers

As the LA Lakers continue to struggle as a unit this season, Charles Barkley joked about the Lakers' roster situation by asking LeBron James' son Bronny James to help the team out.

After a relatively impressive close to the first half of the Lakers vs Clippers game, TNT's Inside the NBA saw Barkley voice his disapproval towards the LA Lakers and their performance this season.

As the crew made their remarks about the side, the former NBA player joked by asking whether Bronny James could help the Lakers turn their season around. He said:

"Can I ask you all my question? Does Bronny start or come off the bench if he makes it on the team this year? Bronny, come on. We need you out of Sierra Canyon."

NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT



Chuck "Does Bronny start or come off the bench if he gets on this team this year?"Chuck "Does Bronny start or come off the bench if he gets on this team this year?"Chuck 💀 https://t.co/lrS3xYEqzz

The entire narrative was born out of Charles Barkley's disappointment in the Purple and Gold's performances this season. Currently at eight games below .500, Barkley refuses to say the word 'Lakers' until they win a playoff game.

NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT



Chuck is refusing to say the word "Lakers" "The team from Southern California"Chuck is refusing to say the word "Lakers" "The team from Southern California" Chuck is refusing to say the word "Lakers" 😅 https://t.co/KN1IfKD5p5

Unfortunately for the Lakeshow, Bronny James is a long way away from being NBA ready.

With another loss on the books, the Lakers struggled to establish themselves as contenders and even as competitors after the All-Star break.

The LA Lakers' poor execution this season

LA Lakers v LA Clippers

The LA Lakers showed signs of life as the first-half of the game against the Clippers came to an end. Going on a 14-0 run to end the half, the Lakers were only down by three points.

However, the third quarter featured the Purple and Gold returning to their old ways. A lack of defensive effort and offensive cohesiveness resulted in an overwhelming shift in momentum as the Clippers tore through whatever the Lakers had to offer.

Giving up 40 points in the third quarter while only scoring 18, the Lakers were down by 25-points in the blink of an eye.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral The Lakers were down by 3 at halftime… The Lakers were down by 3 at halftime… https://t.co/n0H868A2Oy

Events such as these have become relatively common for the LA Lakers this season. The sudden drop-off in intensity sees an onslaught by opposing teams on most occasions.

The season has been truly unfortunate in its own right. Considering how poorly the Russell Westbrook trade panned out along with the constant struggles with injured players, the Lakers have just seemed out of their depth for the most part.

With Anthony Davis currently out of the rotation and their pre-existing roster issues in place, the Lakers are rightfully dispirited considering the expectations of the team at the start of the season.

As the side struggles to account for wins, the Purple and Gold could also be in danger of falling out of play-in contention. With only a game separating them from tenth place, the LA Lakers may gradually see their title window close.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava