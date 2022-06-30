“Bronny is coming up in the game, we’ve heard that talk multiple times” - NBA analyst says LeBron James should not sign a 2-year extension with the Lakers, believes he should go year-by-year to have leverage

NBA and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is entering the final year of his contract. This has led to mass speculation about his future with the franchise from the summer of 2023 onwards.

On ESPN's morning show Get Up, former Chicago Bulls player Jay Williams commented that King James should take it year-by-year with the Lakers and not commit to a long-term signing.

Williams said that the Lakers need to make the right moves and assemble a championship-contending roster around LeBron for him to stay with them. Williams said:

"If I'm LeBron James, I'm not signing a two-year extension, I get that the money is there. Look, Bronny is coming up in the game, we’ve heard that talk multiple times, him wanting to play with his son."

Williams continued:

"And also if I'm LeBron James, I made a tangible move to get Russell Westbrook, it didn't work out in Year 1, let's see what happens in Year 2. I need to see what moves Jeanie Buss and Rob Pelinka are doing with this team that can keep us in contention to win another world championship. And until I see right moves being made, I'll go year-by-year deal."

LeBron signed a two-year extension with the Lakers in the summer of 2021 that will bank him more than $85 million. However, he is an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2023 and could take his talents elsewhere.

What does the future look like for LeBron James?

Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix Suns

It is no secret that LeBron James wants to play with his son in the NBA. He has been vocal about wanting to share an NBA court with his son. That might just might be possible with his eldest son, Bronny, who has been making waves with his incredible performances for his high school Sierra Canyon.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter



Imagine LeBron has one major dream for Bronny.Imagine LeBron has one major dream for Bronny. Imagine 👀 https://t.co/STwXBIHVHN

Bronny James is set to graduate high school in 2023, and will be enrolled in college that year. He has been impressing scouts with his performances, and has been contemplating his college options. However, because of the NBA's One-and-Done rule, he will only be eligible to be drafted into the league in 2024.

After surveying the landscape in the summer of 2023, King James could potentially sign a contract with the team that is most likely to land Bronny in the 2024 NBA Draft. While it is unknown where Bronny will land in the draft, he seems to have the quality and athleticism to make it into the NBA.

StatMuse @statmuse NBA stat clubs LeBron James is the only member of:



27000/7000/7000 club

28000/8000/8000 club

29000/9000/9000 club

30000/10000/10000 club

31000/10000/10000 club

32000/10000/10000 club

33000/10000/10000 club

34000/10000/10000 club

35000/10000/10000 club

36000/10000/10000 club NBA stat clubs LeBron James is the only member of:27000/7000/7000 club28000/8000/8000 club29000/9000/9000 club30000/10000/10000 club31000/10000/10000 club32000/10000/10000 club33000/10000/10000 club34000/10000/10000 club35000/10000/10000 club36000/10000/10000 club https://t.co/HnvDl8xt1w

LeBron James will have a huge decision to make in the summer of 2023. However, his focus at the moment will be on winning the championship in the upcoming season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far