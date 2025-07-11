"Bronny is cooked": Fans erupt as LeBron James' Lakers exit reportedly gets release date

LeBron James has been the cornerstone of the Lakers franchise since 2018, but that may soon change. The addition of Luka Doncic has provided them with a star for the future, and James has reportedly gotten a release date.
ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Brian Windhorst reported on Friday that the Lakers are ready to transition from LeBron. NBA Central posted an excerpt from the report on X (formerly Twitter), providing James' supposed deadline.
"The Lakers had already made their statement in not offering James a contract beyond this season," they wrote. ... "Whether the 2025-26 season is to be James' final season in the NBA is up to him.
"But if he wanted the kind of Hollywood ending that only the Lakers can give legends of the game, the release date was set. Spring, 2026. Luka Doncic in, LeBron James out."
Fans flocked to the comments to react to the reported deadline for LeBron James.
"LeBron gave them a ring. They’re giving him an expiration date. Cold business," a fan wrote.
"Wow, Lakers turning into a poverty franchise that don’t value their superstars. Kobe would be disappointed," another added.
"Finally the Lakers decided it's not all about LeBron..took them long enough to come to that realization.," another commented.
"Wow, that is brutal, but it is what it is.. That's why it's best to end your career on your terms. Look how MJ did it! It was spectacular," expressed a fourth.
Although many were divided in their opinions, few decided to target Bronny James.
"Bronny is cooked," a fan wrote.
"Post-LeBron era is coming. But what that mean for Bronny?" a fan questioned.
LeBron James opens up on Bronny James' development in the league
Despite making history as the first father-son duo to play in the NBA, Bronny James' rookie year with the Lakers was filled with ups and downs. After a slow start to the season, Bronny signed a two-way deal and spent considerable time with the South Bay Lakers.
During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show in March, LeBron James opened up on Bronny's development.
"Listen for me as a dad, it doesn't matter if he never scores, ever," James said. ... "I am super proud of his development to where he is now. From the moment that he was drafted in June of 2025 to us being now in March of 2026, his development is skyrocketed."
After a slow start to his NBA career, Bronny will be looking to have a bigger impact in his sophomore year.
