"Bronny James should be begging" - Ex-NFL player slams LeBron James' son for agreeing to part-time G League role 

Former NFL player Ryan Clark is critical of LeBron James' son, Bronny James, for agreeing to not play on the road in the NBA G League. Bronny is scheduled to play only home games for the South Bay Lakers. The rookie has appeared in six games this season and scored four points.

On The Pivot podcast co-hosted by Clark, Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor discussed Bronny's G League stint, where he won't play road games because South Bay flies commercial.

Clark wasn't happy with Bronny's decision to agree with the setup because it didn't allow him to play to his maximum potential.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"What has Bronny James done where he should be too good to fly commercial?," Clark said.

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"The pros isn't about where you came from, how you were raised, what your parents had. ... If I'm Bronny James, I'm begging Rich Paul, I'm begging JJ Redick, I'm begging my father, 'Please let me travel with this team.'

The one-time Super Bowl champion added:

"All of these accomplishments are going to be for LeBron James. Bronny James is gonna have money, but he ain't gonna have the one thing that all of us ever wanted, and that is proof to ourselves."

Expand Tweet

According to Front Office Sports, one of the major reasons why the LA Lakers aren't allowing Bronny James to fly commercially is due to security concerns. He's LeBron James' son and very recognizable in public. They are also staying in a hotel that's accessible to almost anyone.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if Bronny can make up for his missed road games at home. He has only played one game for the South Bay Lakers this season, finishing with six points, three rebounds, four assists and two steals against the Salt Lake City Stars.

LeBron James hints about retirement

LeBron James hints about retirement. (Photo: IMAGN)

Since LeBron James has achieved his dream of playing with his son Bronny in the NBA, there has been talk about his potential retirement. LeBron hinted about the endgame of his career, and it might not be long.

"I'm not going to play that much longer, to be completely honest," James said in a postgame interview on Wednesday, according to CNN.

"I don't know how many years that is. If it's one year or two years, whatever the case may be. I said the other night, I'm not playing until the wheels fall off. I'm not going to be that guy. I’m not going to be the guy who is disrespecting the game because I just wanted to be out on the floor."

LeBron will be turning 40 next month but remains one of the best players in the league. He has an incentive to wait for his second son, Bryce James, who's a potential draft pick in 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback