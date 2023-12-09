Bronny James cardiac arrest update: LeBron James's son makes full recovery & reportedly set for USC return next week

According to the Athletic, Bronny James of Southern California University is planning to make his college debut Sunday against Long Beach State. James, the oldest son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, suffered a cardiac arrest while working out in his school gym in July.

The young James plans to come off the bench and will be on a minutes restriction, USC coach Andy Enfield told reporters. Bronny James was cleared to return to basketball activities on November 30.

A final determination on James’ status for Sunday has not yet been made but all indications point to James making his debut.

"All indications are he feels great, and he looks good,” Coach Enfield told reporters after Friday practice.

“I know there will be a learning curve, he’s a freshman. But we understand that his third or fourth game will probably be better than his first.”

After a 110-133 loss to the Lakers on Dec. 1, LeBron James said he would miss a Lakers game if it meant seeing his son make his college debut. LeBron will not have to miss a game to watch Bronny play Sunday as the Lakers do not play Sunday, when the 5-3 Trojans play Long Beach State.

Bronny James was diagnosed with congential heart defect

Bronny James, a four-star recruit transferred to the Trojans in May after averaging 14 points, five rebounds and three assists as a senior in his previous school, Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles.

James steadily moved up the player rankings in the Class of 2023 as the season progressed. At one point James was a projected first-round pick in the 2024 draft class before he sustained the cardiac arrest.

After the arrest, James was hospitalized and later he was diagnosed with a treatable congenital heart defect. At the time, the James family expressed confidence that James would be able to recover, return to the court and play basketball again.

They issued the following statement after he was cleared.

“Bronny will have a final evaluation with USC staff this week, resume practice next week, and return to games soon after,” the statement said. “The James family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible medical team, the entire USC community, and especially the countless friends, family, and fans for their love and support. Fight On!”

According to the Athletic, LeBron was asked on Thursday what seeing his son playing again would mean to him, LeBron said it’s “everything and more”.