"Bronny James catching Angel Reese off a switch" - Fans react to NBA 2K26 introducing cross-gender game play in latest trailer 

Ahead of NBA 2k26's Sept. 5 release, 2K announced that this year, NBA and WNBA players can share the court together in MyTeam.Throughout the season, 2K will have in-game cards available for users to collect in MyTeam. Users can create their teams with collected cards and compete against one another online.While these MyTeam cards were typically comprised strictly of NBA players, fans will be able to collect NBA and WNBA cards this year. Additionally, users can also assemble their dream 15-player rosters with NBA and WNBA players.The news was announced on X on Thursday.&quot;The @WNBA has arrived in #NBA2K26 MyTEAM. For the first time ever, you’ll be able to collect and play with WNBA Player Cards, and pair them with your favorite NBA superstars on your MyTEAM squad in @NBA2K!&quot; the NBA tweeted.Fans shared their reactions.&quot;Bronny James catching Angel Reese off a switch..&quot; a fan wrote.Jazlyn🌻 @jazl1ynLINK@NBA2K Bronny James catching Angel Reese off a switch..&quot;was that an a'ja lob to bam lol that's fire,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Catilin Clark bout to be the most picked WNBA player in 2K,&quot; one fan said.However, some weren't pleased about the news.&quot;can’t wait for 6’4’’ centers,&quot; a fan commented.Aiden Kervin @aiden_kervinLINK@NBA @WNBA @NBA2K can’t wait for 6’4’’ centers&quot;No one is going to do this,&quot; one fan tweeted.&quot;Is everyone gonna complain about everything? Yes. Is everyone gonna buy the game? Also yes,&quot; another fan said.Fans who preordered the Superstar Edition or Leave No Doubt Edition will be rewarded with several MyTeam bonuses. It includes the Triple Threat Free Agent Pack, five series one packs and a two-hour double-XP coin.NBA 2k begins to release player ratingsAhead of the release of NBA 2k26, 2k has started releasing player ratings for various stat categories.3-point shotStephen Curry, Golden State Warriors: 99Kevin Durant, Houston Rockets: 91Klay Thompson, Dallas Mavericks: 89Desmond Bane, Orlando Magic: 88Isaiah Joe, OKC Thunder: 88Zach LaVine, Sacramento Kings: 87Grayson Allen, Phoenix Suns: 87Luke Kennard, Atlanta Hawks: 87Sam Hauser, Boston Celtics: 87Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves: 87Midrange shotNikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets: 98Kyrie Irving, Dallas Mavericks: 98Kevin Durant, Houston Rockets: 97Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns: 97Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC Thunder: 97Andrew Nembhard, Indiana Pacers: 97Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors: 97DeMar DeRozan, Sacramento Kings: 96Miles McBride, New York Knicks: 96Khris Middleton, Washington Wizards: 96BlockVictor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs: 99Chet Holmgren, OKC Thunder: 97Robert Williams III, Portland Trail Blazers: 95Donovan Clingan, Portland Trail Blazers: 93Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz: 93Adem Bona, Philadelphia 76ers: 91Jonathan Isaac, Orlando Magic: 91Daniel Gafford, Dallas Mavericks: 91Jay Huff, Indiana Pacers: 90NBA 2K will continue to adjust player ratings throughout the season. For some players, this will mean a ratings bump; however, others may see a decline depending on their performance.