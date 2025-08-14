  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • "Bronny James catching Angel Reese off a switch" - Fans react to NBA 2K26 introducing cross-gender game play in latest trailer 

"Bronny James catching Angel Reese off a switch" - Fans react to NBA 2K26 introducing cross-gender game play in latest trailer 

By Evan Bell
Published Aug 14, 2025 19:46 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Portland Trail Blazers - Source: Imagn
NBA fans react to NBA 2k26 allowing WNBA players to play with NBA players (image credit: IMAGN)

Ahead of NBA 2k26's Sept. 5 release, 2K announced that this year, NBA and WNBA players can share the court together in MyTeam.

Ad

Throughout the season, 2K will have in-game cards available for users to collect in MyTeam. Users can create their teams with collected cards and compete against one another online.

While these MyTeam cards were typically comprised strictly of NBA players, fans will be able to collect NBA and WNBA cards this year. Additionally, users can also assemble their dream 15-player rosters with NBA and WNBA players.

The news was announced on X on Thursday.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"The @WNBA has arrived in #NBA2K26 MyTEAM. For the first time ever, you’ll be able to collect and play with WNBA Player Cards, and pair them with your favorite NBA superstars on your MyTEAM squad in @NBA2K!" the NBA tweeted.
Ad

Fans shared their reactions.

"Bronny James catching Angel Reese off a switch.." a fan wrote.
Ad
"was that an a'ja lob to bam lol that's fire," another fan wrote.
"Catilin Clark bout to be the most picked WNBA player in 2K," one fan said.

However, some weren't pleased about the news.

"can’t wait for 6’4’’ centers," a fan commented.
Ad
"No one is going to do this," one fan tweeted.
"Is everyone gonna complain about everything? Yes. Is everyone gonna buy the game? Also yes," another fan said.

Fans who preordered the Superstar Edition or Leave No Doubt Edition will be rewarded with several MyTeam bonuses. It includes the Triple Threat Free Agent Pack, five series one packs and a two-hour double-XP coin.

Ad

NBA 2k begins to release player ratings

Ahead of the release of NBA 2k26, 2k has started releasing player ratings for various stat categories.

3-point shot

  1. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors: 99
  2. Kevin Durant, Houston Rockets: 91
  3. Klay Thompson, Dallas Mavericks: 89
  4. Desmond Bane, Orlando Magic: 88
  5. Isaiah Joe, OKC Thunder: 88
  6. Zach LaVine, Sacramento Kings: 87
  7. Grayson Allen, Phoenix Suns: 87
  8. Luke Kennard, Atlanta Hawks: 87
  9. Sam Hauser, Boston Celtics: 87
  10. Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves: 87
Ad

Midrange shot

  1. Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets: 98
  2. Kyrie Irving, Dallas Mavericks: 98
  3. Kevin Durant, Houston Rockets: 97
  4. Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns: 97
  5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC Thunder: 97
  6. Andrew Nembhard, Indiana Pacers: 97
  7. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors: 97
  8. DeMar DeRozan, Sacramento Kings: 96
  9. Miles McBride, New York Knicks: 96
  10. Khris Middleton, Washington Wizards: 96

Block

  1. Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs: 99
  2. Chet Holmgren, OKC Thunder: 97
  3. Robert Williams III, Portland Trail Blazers: 95
  4. Donovan Clingan, Portland Trail Blazers: 93
  5. Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz: 93
  6. Adem Bona, Philadelphia 76ers: 91
  7. Jonathan Isaac, Orlando Magic: 91
  8. Daniel Gafford, Dallas Mavericks: 91
  9. Jay Huff, Indiana Pacers: 90

NBA 2K will continue to adjust player ratings throughout the season. For some players, this will mean a ratings bump; however, others may see a decline depending on their performance.

About the author
Evan Bell

Evan Bell

Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.

Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.

To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.

When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications