Bronny James college offers: Which universities were on LeBron James' son's radar?

LeBron James Jr. aka Bronny James chose University of Southern California to play his college basketball. Bronny plays high school basketball at nearby Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles. Bronny has lived in the Brentwood suburb of Los Angeles since his father LeBron James joined the LA Lakers in 2018.

ESPN @espn Breaking: Bronny James has committed to USC, he announced on Instagram. Breaking: Bronny James has committed to USC, he announced on Instagram. https://t.co/XuZDwLYuY6

Bronny’s recruitment was shrouded in mystery. He chose USC over Oregon and Ohio State. Rumors around his recruitment also said Duke, North Carolina, Kentucky, Memphis and Michigan were interested.

Bronny James limited his recruitments to Nike schools. His father LeBron James of course has a lifetime contract with Nike.

Bronny James recruiting rankings

Bronny James was ranked as the 19th best prospect in the 2023 class according to ESPN. He was ranked 21st in the nation according to 247 composite rankings. He was the fifth best point guard in the class. He is the second best player in his class in California according to ESPN.

James is the third highly-touted recruit to choose USC in the 2023 class. He joins fellow five-star guard Isaiah Collier and four-star center Arrinten Page in the coming class for the Trojans. Collier is the No. 1 overall player in his class according to some recruiting sites.

James is listed at 6-foot-3. He is a combination guard. Scouts say he is great on the defensive end and has a high basketball IQ. He improved his 3-point shooting and playmaking. He is not a do-it-all point guard who can score on his own. He is super athletic with a high vertical.

His legendary father took to Instagram to support Bronny’s college decision. He captioned his post “So damn proud of you kid!”.

James was selected to many of the biggest high school showcases. James scored 15 points and dished out four assists and made five 3-pointers, in the McDonald's All American Game. He had 11 points in the Nike Hoop Summit.

There is no information on how long James will play at USC. He could potentially leave after one season and enter the NBA. His father has a player option two years from now and could opt out of his contract to try and play with his son. LeBron James would be 40 years old during that season.

