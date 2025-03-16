Bronny James delivers hilarious 3-word clapback to heckler as Lakers courtside clip goes viral

Bronny James clapped back at hecklers sitting in the crowd. On Sunday, Legion Hoops shared a video on X, with a fan calling him out during the Lakers vs Nuggets game.

The heckler yelled at James and told him to be more like his father. However, he had a fiery three-word response.

"Yo chain fake," James said.

The rookie signaled at his chest to make his three-word comeback more obvious to the heckler. The Lakers are going through a rough patch as they are shorthanded with LeBron James, Rui Hachimura and Jaxson Hayes sidelined with injuries.

Luka Doncic has to carry the burden of pushing his new team through this final stage of the regular season. LA suffered its fourth consecutive defeat on Friday as it lost to the Nuggets 131-126.

Austin Reaves recorded 37 points, eight rebounds and 13 assists, with Doncic not playing. Bronny got an opportunity with some playing time as he joined the rotation in the matchup.

He played 16 minutes and scored five points, with two rebounds and one steal. James has had a rough start to his rookie season. He struggled to deliver on the massive expectations on his shoulders in his first few games and was relegated to a bench role.

However, LA sent James to play for the South Bay Lakers in the G League and gained some experience. He is averaging 20.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game for South Bay.

Bronny James speaks on his progress as an NBA player

Bronny James hasn't been the promised successor of his father's legacy. However, he has been working on his game behind the scenes.

Bronny has been great in the G League but has yet to play at the same level in the NBA. After the Nuggets game on Friday, he talked to reporters and shared an update on his development as a player in his rookie season.

"Putting in the work behind the scenes, it’s just been very good for me," James said, via ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "I worked all summer before that draft. I'm still working right now. I can see improvement and it’s been going well for me."

James is averaging 1.6 ppg, 0.5 rpg and 0.4 apg in the NBA. However, Laker fans are hoping his G League success will translate into the big league.

