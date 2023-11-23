Bronny James draft prediction: Scouting report shows LeBron James' son could grab mid-first-round round pick in 2024 NBA Draft

Bronny James is poised to make a name for himself in the world of basketball but has a long way to go before reaching the status of his legendary father LeBron James. His college journey was also marked by a concerning cardiac arrest earlier this year.

Before the unexpected health setback in August, Bronny had already garnered attention as he was labeled a mid-to-late first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft by Sports Illustrated's Draft Digest, a projection made just a month before the health scare.

According to his profile on Draft Digest, Bronny is described as an undersized combo guard, compensating for his height with a robust frame, impressive athleticism, and agility.

“He boasts quick, powerful vertical pop and moves well on both ends. Given his age and genetics, it’s worth monitoring James’ height moving forward as it wouldn’t be surprising to see him grow a few inches,” the report reads (via Sports Illustrated).

It also points out how Bronny's basketball IQ stands out for his age.

“He makes smart plays, has good vision and natural feel. He has been around the game his whole life and obviously had a mentor in his dad, who is one of the smartest players the game has ever seen,” it reads.

Bronny James is described as an impactful defender.

“Defensively, James gives more effort than most his age. He rarely takes plays off and understands how to defend various players based on their strengths and weaknesses. It’s safe to say this end of the floor is a major plus for James and something that should continue to translate, the report adds.

Bronny James is currently positioned at 22nd on the Draft Digest big board.

Unfortunately for LeBron, the LA Lakers owe their first-round pick to the New Orleans Pelicans this year, so if they aim to secure Bronny, they must make a trade.

Other draft guides have excluded Bronny following his cardiac arrest.

In February, ESPN's Jonathan Givony forecasted Bronny James as a top-10 pick in the first edition of his 2024 NBA mock draft. However, in the second edition released in June, James' projection dropped to No. 17 overall. Bronny was no longer included in the list in the September edition, reflecting the impact of his health on his draft stock.

Bronny James participates in USC warmup

Bronny James’ recovery saw a positive development as he participated in warm-ups alongside his teammates before USC's game against the Brown Bears on Nov. 19.

While there is no definitive date for Bronny’s college hoops debut, LeBron James shared an update on Nov. 6, saying his son has a scheduled checkup in November-end, and if he receives medical clearance, he intends to resume practicing with the goal of returning to game action this season.

