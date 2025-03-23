Bronny James' G League teammate drops 5-word reaction on Tennessee prospect's record-breaking feat

Bronny James' teammate on the South Bay Lakers and budding LA Lakers guard Quincy Olivari took notice of Tennesee's big win in the NCAA Tournament. The Volunteers defeated the UCLA Bruins 67-58 in the second round on Saturday.

Senior guard Chaz Lanier played a crucial role in the Vols' victory, leading all scorers with a record-setting performance. Following the game, Olivari showed love to Lanier following the big win on his Instagram story.

Image Credits: Via @quincyolivari on Instagram

"So proud of you twin," Olivari wrote.

Lanier finished with 20 points on 6-of-14 shooting, connecting on 4 of 5 3-point attempts. He added four rebounds, two assists and a steal. During the game, he broke Tennessee's single-season program record for 3-pointers.

With the victory, Tennessee advanced to the Sweet 16 to take on the winner of the matchup between Illinois and Kentucky.

Bronny James shines versus Bucks

Bringing it back to the association, Quincy Olivari looked on as his teammate, Bronny James, broke out with his best NBA performance to date versus the Milwaukee Bucks. James and the Lakers suffered a 118-89 blowout loss to Milwaukee on Thursday, but LeBron James' son showed flashes of true potential.

James logged 30 minutes off the bench, scoring a career-high 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting, connecting on 2 of 4 3-point attempts. He added five assists, three rebounds and a block to round out a defining performance of his young career.

James finished tied as LA's leading scorer alongside Dalton Knecht, setting career highs in minutes, points and field goals. The Lakers extended their losing streak to two games on Saturday night, suffering a 146-115 loss versus the Chicago Bulls.

Bronny James logged just seven minutes versus Chicago, scoring two points on 0-4 shooting. He converted on both of his free-throw tries.

