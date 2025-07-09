Bronny James gets back on online critics' radar after airballed shot from point blank range: 'Worse than angel cause he didn't get his own mebound"

The LA Lakers ended their California Classic Summer League with a 89-88 win over the San Antonio Spurs. However, Bronny James was once again targeted by online critics after airballing a shot from point-blank range.

After sitting out the first game against the Warriors, Bronny started back-to-back games against the Heat and the Spurs. However, his impact was small in both games, recording 10 and 2 points, respectively.

On the court for 15 minutes against San Antonio, Bronny got back on the online critics' radar during the second quarter, as he airballed a shot from under the basket. Parody account Brick Center shared this moment on X (formerly Twitter), comparing him to WNBA star Angel Reese.

"Bronny James worse than Angel Reese 😭, Bro air-balled a 1-FOOTER 💀," Bricks Center wrote.

This tweet garnered plenty of reactions as trolls started likening him to the Chicago Sky star.

"Only worse than angel cause he didn't get his own rebound," a fan wrote.

"Cant get a mebound if you dont hit the back board!" remarked another.

"He just made Angel Reese look like Lebron," expressed a third.

"Couldn’t even get his own miss lmao, Angel clears obviously," joked a fourth.

Despite many going after Bronny, a few empathized with him.

"Bronny haters been eating tn man 😣," expressed a fan.

"Feel bad for lil bron 😭," added another.

"Bronny's defensive assignment played 5 more minutes. He had 2 pts shot 1-7. I really wish Haters would lose internet connections," expressed a third.

Despite Bronny's shambolic performances, the Lakers earned a comeback victory over the Spurs and topped the California Classic standings with two wins and one loss. They will now travel to Las Vegas for the NBA Summer League.

NBA Summer League tickets reach an all-time high as Bronny James prepares to face off against Cooper Flagg

The LA Lakers will face the Dallas Mavericks in their first game of the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. This game could serve as Cooper Flagg's debut for the Mavericks, as he will face off against Bronny James for the first time in his career.

According to data provided by online ticket marketplace Tick Piks, the prices for the game are selling for a historic amount, with lower bowl tickets going for $650. Additionally, courtside tickets are reported to be worth $2,500, which is an all-time high for a Summer League game.

The game will take place on July 10 at the Thomas & Mack Center and is scheduled for tip-off at 8:00 p.m. ET.

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



