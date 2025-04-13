  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Bronny James
  • "Bronny James getting his first start" - JJ Redick benching Lakers' starting 5 for final showdown of regular season sparks NBA fans frenzy

"Bronny James getting his first start" - JJ Redick benching Lakers' starting 5 for final showdown of regular season sparks NBA fans frenzy

By Itiel Estudillo
Modified Apr 13, 2025 01:21 GMT
NBA: Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
LA Lakers rookie Bronny James - Source: Imagn

Bronny James may get the opportunity to play significant minutes in the LA Lakers' regular-season finale. Lakers coach JJ Redick revealed Saturday that five of his starters will be benched for Sunday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Ad

Austin Reaves is out with a right ankle sprain, LeBron James is dealing with a groin injury, Luka Doncic has soreness in his left quad, Rui Hachimura is suffering from left patellar tendinopathy and Jaxson Hayes is sidelined with a right hand contusion.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

With the No. 3 seed already clinched, the decision to rest the starters is part of the team’s preparation for the 2025 NBA playoffs. Fans on social media shared their thoughts on the Lakers’ potential rotation for Sunday. Here’s what some posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Bronny getting his first start," one said.
Ad
"Bronny James and Dalton Knecht will have a signature game to bring us 51-31," another said.
Ad

Here are other fan reactions on X:

"Bronny time," one said.
"Don't even wanna go to the game tomorrow. Second time Luka has missed Portland.. Adam Silver will do nothing about this," one said.
"Bronny masterclass incoming," another said.
"All im hearing is a lot of play time for Jordan Goodwin and Bronny," another said.

Could Bronny James set a new career-high on Sunday?

The Lakers have one regular-season game remaining before a week of rest ahead of the 2025 NBA playoffs. Bronny James is expected to see increased minutes against the Trail Blazers.

Ad

The last time he logged significant time on the court, he set a career high with 17 points and five assists against the Milwaukee Bucks. Bronny played 30 minutes and shot 70% in that game and proved he could contribute efficiently when given the opportunity.

That remains the only game in which Bronny has scored in double digits during his 13 appearances this season. He also had a nine-point game against Utah in February and two five-point outings in 2025.

About the author
Itiel Estudillo

Itiel Estudillo

Twitter icon

Itiel Estudillo is an NBA journalist at Sportskeeda. He played for his basketball teams during elementary and high school. With strong sports writing and journalism skills, Itiel excels in crafting engaging narratives and staying updated with the latest NBA news and trends. He enjoys fact-checking, helping with research, and being a fresh set of eyes on fellow writers' articles.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications