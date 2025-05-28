Bronny James' GF Parker Whitfield drops heartfelt birthday wish for father Dondre with adorable throwback pic

Bronny James' girlfriend, Parker Whitfield, went on social media to wish her father, Dondre Whitfield, a happy birthday. Parker is the eldest daughter of Dondre and Salli Richardson, who are known for their acting careers in both television and the movie scene.

As of the moment, Parker isn't pursuing an acting career like her parents did. However, she has taken a dip in the basketball world thanks to her romantic relationship with Lakers guard Bronny James.

Parker uploaded a throwback image from 2005 when she was still a baby on her Instagram story on Tuesday. In the image, Dondre was carrying her daughter, and both were wearing coats outdoors.

"happy birthday pater i love you so much," Parker wrote.

Parker Whitfield's Instagram Story

Parker and Bronny James have been dating since August 2024. They were first spotted together in the 2024 Paris Olympics. At the time, their relationship was unknown. However, Parker posted on last year's National Boyfriend's Day a picture of James, confirming that the two are a couple.

While their relationship may be recent, they've known each other for a long time. Bronny and Parker both attended Sierra Canyon High School, where James was one of the biggest basketball stars on the team at the time.

Bronny James reflects on rookie season

Bronny James' rookie season came to a close when the Minnesota Timberwolves eliminated the LA Lakers in the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. It was a rollercoaster ride for Bronny this year, especially considering how many constantly compared his rookie year to his father, LeBron James.

The young James opened up about how he thought his first year in the league went.

"It was a huge difference in my confidence from start of the year, I would just say I was under a lot of pressure and it was getting me a little bit," Bronny said.

"Just having those games like the Bucks game ... Just having those games like that in the G League... Just build my confidence every day and proving to me that I know what I can do. I'm ready to keep growing as a player."

While Bronny James' rookie season wasn't what everyone was hoping for, it'll be interesting to see what he will look like come his sophomore year.

