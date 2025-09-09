  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Bronny James
  • Bronny James’ girlfriend drops 5-word reaction as father Dondre pours out his heart in emotional anniversary message to wife

Bronny James’ girlfriend drops 5-word reaction as father Dondre pours out his heart in emotional anniversary message to wife

By Ubong Richard
Modified Sep 09, 2025 15:50 GMT
Bronny James&rsquo; girlfriend drops 5-word reaction as father Dondre pours out his heart in emotional anniversary message to wife
Bronny James’ girlfriend drops 5-word reaction as father Dondre pours out his heart in emotional anniversary message to wife - Images via IMAGN and Instagram: @parker.whitfield

Bronny James’ girlfriend Parker Whitfield joined fans on social media on Monday to celebrate her parents' wedding anniversary. She dropped a five-word reaction in the comment section of the emotional anniversary post made by her father, Dondre Whitfield.

Ad
“Favs love you guys sm,” Miss Whitfield wrote accompanied by love emojis.
Miss Parker Whitfield&rsquo;s five-word reaction to her father&rsquo;s emotional anniversary message to his wife - Image via Instagram/@alldondre
Miss Parker Whitfield’s five-word reaction to her father’s emotional anniversary message to his wife - Image via Instagram/@alldondre

Bronny James and Parker Whitfield have been in a public relationship since August 2024. They were first seen together at the Paris Olympics, which sparked public interest in their relationship. Parker later confirmed their status on National Boyfriend Day when she posted a tribute to Bronny on social media.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The couple celebrated their first anniversary with a romantic dinner on Aug. 10. Bronny shared a mirror selfie with Parker, and captioned it “Anniversary Dinner,” while Parker reposted the same story and shared another mirror selfie of them.

Bronny James is currently preparing for his sophomore season in the league. He had a successful Summer League where he averaged 14.3 points, 3.8 assists and 2.8 rebounds in over four games in Las Vegas, while shooting 47.6% from the field. In a game against the Boston Celtics, he scored a game-high 18 points, including a highlight-reel Euro-step move in the fourth quarter, and will be hoping to feature more for the Lakers next season.

Ad

Who is Bronny James’ girlfriend, Parker Whitfield?

Bronny James and Parker Whitfield have been making the rounds on social media for their relationship. While a lot is known about Bronny, being the eldest son of Hall of Famer LeBron James, not so much is known about Miss Whitfield.

Parker Whitfield is currently a junior at Spelman College, in Atlanta, Georgia. She is the daughter of accomplished actors Salli Richardson-Whitfield and Dondré T. Whitfield.

Ad
Ad

Her mother is known for her roles in the television series “Eureka” and “The Chi”, as well as for her directorial work on shows like The Gilded Age. Her father has appeared in various television series, including Queen Sugar and Real Husbands of Hollywood.

While they made their relationship public in August 2024, they’ve known each other for a while. Parker and Bronny’s relationship began during their time at Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles.

About the author
Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard

Twitter icon

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Quick Links

Edited by Ubong Richard
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications