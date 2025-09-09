Bronny James’ girlfriend drops 5-word reaction as father Dondre pours out his heart in emotional anniversary message to wife

Bronny James’ girlfriend Parker Whitfield joined fans on social media on Monday to celebrate her parents' wedding anniversary. She dropped a five-word reaction in the comment section of the emotional anniversary post made by her father, Dondre Whitfield.“Favs love you guys sm,” Miss Whitfield wrote accompanied by love emojis.Miss Parker Whitfield’s five-word reaction to her father’s emotional anniversary message to his wife - Image via Instagram/@alldondreBronny James and Parker Whitfield have been in a public relationship since August 2024. They were first seen together at the Paris Olympics, which sparked public interest in their relationship. Parker later confirmed their status on National Boyfriend Day when she posted a tribute to Bronny on social media.The couple celebrated their first anniversary with a romantic dinner on Aug. 10. Bronny shared a mirror selfie with Parker, and captioned it “Anniversary Dinner,” while Parker reposted the same story and shared another mirror selfie of them.Bronny James is currently preparing for his sophomore season in the league. He had a successful Summer League where he averaged 14.3 points, 3.8 assists and 2.8 rebounds in over four games in Las Vegas, while shooting 47.6% from the field. In a game against the Boston Celtics, he scored a game-high 18 points, including a highlight-reel Euro-step move in the fourth quarter, and will be hoping to feature more for the Lakers next season.Who is Bronny James’ girlfriend, Parker Whitfield?Bronny James and Parker Whitfield have been making the rounds on social media for their relationship. While a lot is known about Bronny, being the eldest son of Hall of Famer LeBron James, not so much is known about Miss Whitfield.Parker Whitfield is currently a junior at Spelman College, in Atlanta, Georgia. She is the daughter of accomplished actors Salli Richardson-Whitfield and Dondré T. Whitfield. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHer mother is known for her roles in the television series “Eureka” and “The Chi”, as well as for her directorial work on shows like The Gilded Age. Her father has appeared in various television series, including Queen Sugar and Real Husbands of Hollywood.While they made their relationship public in August 2024, they’ve known each other for a while. Parker and Bronny’s relationship began during their time at Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles.