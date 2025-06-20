Bronny James’ girlfriend Parker Whitfield can’t help but be proud of her friend's major announcement

Bronny James’ girlfriend Parker Whitfield was proud of her friend’s major announcement on Instagram. Whitfield’s friend, Hailey Shuler, announced on Thursday via Instagram that she will join Brigham Young University’s softball program, the BYU Cougars.

Before she made the switch, Shuler played softball for the Duke Blue Devils. Whitfield shared Shuler’s post on her Instagram story and wrote a message showing her excitement for her friend's major move.

“Yayyyyy,” Whitfield wrote.

Parker Whitfield’s Instagram story

Whitfield has been dating James since their time at Sierra Canyon School. There, James played basketball for the school’s varsity team and is now playing for the LA Lakers in the NBA. The pair have been linked to each other ever since they were spotted courtside at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

James isn’t the only athlete in this relationship, as Whitfield also plays softball during her time in high school. Much like James, she is also from a prominent family and is the daughter of actors Salli Richardson-Whitfield and Dondre T. Whitfield. She attends Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia.

Parker Whitfield joined Bronny James and his family for a day at the golf course

With the LA Lakers' 2024-25 season all wrapped up, LeBron James and his family headed to the golf course to soak in the sun. Parker Whitfield also joined them and posted photographs on Instagram on June 3.

James' girlfriend joins his family for a trip to the golf course

James also shared similar pictures the same day, thus confirming that Whitfield was with the family. Apart from their golf course retreat, Whitfield also joined the family for their trip to Hawaii.

Bronny can also be spotted in a few pictures on Parker Whitfield's father, Dondre T. Whitfield's, Instagram account.

Bronny James and Whitfield have been together for close to a year now.

However, the two prefer to keep things under wraps and seldom post pictures together on social media.

