Bronny James' girlfriend Parker Whitfield drops heartfelt reaction on brother Dre and dad Dondre's moment in Steph Curry's Underrated Golf

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Jul 25, 2025 06:38 GMT
Bronny James
Bronny James' girlfriend Parker Whitfield drops heartfelt reaction on brother Dre and dad Dondre's moment in Steph Curry's Underrated Golf. (Photos: GETTY and @drewhitfield_ on IG)

Parker Whitfield, the girlfriend of Bronny James, reacted to his brother Dre and father Dondre's shared moment at a recent golf tournament. Dre is a budding golfer, with Dondre giving his full support in the PGA West Championship under Steph Curry's Underrated Golf.

In a post on her Instagram stories, Parker shared and reacted to Underrated Golf's feature about the role of parents in athletes like Dre with a trio of emojis. One of the images shown was Dre and Dondre hugging it out on the golf course from last week's PGA West Championship in Palm Springs, California.

Bronny James' GF Parker Whitfield shared this on her IG stories. (Photo: @parker.whitfield on IG)

Dre Whitfield is a rising star in golf and has participated in Steph Curry's Underrated Golf program this year. Curry, who is more than an avid golfer, wants to grow the sport and has focused on giving younger golfers a chance to improve through programs and tournaments.

In their post featuring Dre and Dondre Whitfield, Underrated Golf pointed out the importance of having supportive parents. Dondre, a Hollywood actor, has been a guiding light to his son's growth as a young golfer.

"From the parents who wake up at the crack of dawn to the siblings cheering on the sidelines, golf may be an individual sport on paper, but in reality, it's a team effort. Every champion has a village behind them, and every village deserves to celebrate!" Underrated Golf wrote.
Bronny James knows a thing or two about parents doing their all to support their children. His father, LeBron James, has caught the ire of many for the perceived influence on Bronny getting drafted by the LA Lakers last year.

It has been a talking point to this day, though Bronny has continued to work on his game regardless of the rumors surrounding LeBron's future with the Lakers. The USC product had a solid Summer League, showing improvement heading into training camp, where he could earn a rotation slot under coach JJ Redick.

Bronny James has been with Parker Whitfield since last summer

Bronny James and Parker Whitfield confirmed their relationship last summer when they appeared together at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Bronny was in full support of his father, LeBron James, and Team USA. Bronny and Whitfield went to the same high school, Sierra Canyon, in Southern California.

Bronny went to USC for one season before going to the NBA, while Parker is currently a student at Spelman College in Atlanta. She's taking up a BA in Elementary Education and Teaching and is expected to graduate in 2027.

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Edited by Juan Paolo David
