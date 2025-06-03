Bronny James' girlfriend Parker Whitfield enjoys sunny afternoon at golf course as LeBron James and more

Bronny James' girlfriend Parker Whitfield is steadily building her relationship with her boyfriend's family. She recently joined them for an afternoon at a golf course by the ocean.

She shared a photo of the course on her Instagram story on Monday. 'The King' did the same in his own account, confirming that Whitfield did spend time with the family.

Afternoon at the golf course with the James family (via Instagram/@parker.whitfield)

Bronny James and Whitfield are alumni of Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles and were student athletes there. Bronny was a member of the basketball team while Parker played softball.

Whitfield is the daughter of actors Dondre T Whitfield and Salli Richardson-Whitfield. She is currently attending HBCU Spelman College in Atlanta, while Bronny just finished his first year in the NBA with his dad for the LA Lakers.

While they have known each other for a while now, the two confirmed their relationship after they came together in August to give their support to LeBron James and Team USA as they won the gold medal at the Paris Olympic Games.

As they grow their relationship, both Bronny James and Whitfield have been generally private about it. Every now and then, though, they share their moments together on social media.

Parker Whitfield says "I love you" to Bronny James on National Boyfriend's Day

Among the rare occasions that Bronny James and Parker Whitfield gave a glimpse of their relationship was on National Boyfriend's Day last year, when she sent a sweet note to him.

In an Instagram post on Oct. 3, Whitfield wrote, alongside a photo of herself and Bronny posing with Mickey Mouse:

"Bf day! i love you! @bronny."

Selected 55th overall by the Lakers in the 2024 NBA Draft following one season at USC, Bronny James saw limited time with the team as he split duties with the Lakers and their G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers. In 27 games in the NBA, he averaged 2.3 points on 31.3% shooting.

Apart from limited time on the court, he also had to deal with a lot of criticism from people who viewed his selection by the Lakers as a favor for his dad, LeBron James.

James, however, is not letting himself be consumed by it, choosing instead to work on his game, moving forward and proving his true worth as a player.

