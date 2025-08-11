  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Bronny James
  • Bronny James' girlfriend Parker Whitfield gushes over Lakers sophomore celebrating their ‘anniversary dinner' with romantic pic

Bronny James' girlfriend Parker Whitfield gushes over Lakers sophomore celebrating their ‘anniversary dinner' with romantic pic

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Aug 11, 2025 01:26 GMT
Bronny James
Bronny James' girlfriend Parker Whitfield gushes over Lakers sophomore celebrating their ‘anniversary dinner' with romantic pic (Image Sources: Bronny's IG, IMAGN)

Bronny James and his girlfriend Parker Whitfield celebrated the anniversary of their relationship on Sunday. The Lakers' sophomore guard has gone public with his relationship since last summer when the couple was spotted together at the Paris Olympics in August 2024.

Ad

Bronny and Parker were on the sidelines, supporting the Lakers guard's father, LeBron James, and his Team USA roster, who took on the Brazilians in the quarterfinals and Serbia in the semifinals.

Bronny hasn't shied away from making his feelings known to the love of his life on social media. He posted a celebratory mirror selfie with Parker on Instagram, captioning it:

"Anniversary Dinner!"

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Shortly, Parker reacted to the post with three hearts and added another mirror selfie with Bronny. Here are the pictures:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Images via Parker Whitfield&#039;s Instagram
Images via Parker Whitfield's Instagram

Parker Whitfield is Dondre Whitfield and Salli Richardson-Whitfield's daughter. She attended the same school as Bronny James in Sierra Canyon.

Parker initially kept a low profile on Instagram with a private account. Meanwhile, Bronny didn't hesitate to express his feelings by making occasional posts or comments to show his love. Parker has also taken that approach over the past few months and now has a public profile.

About the author
Arhaan Raje

Arhaan Raje

Twitter icon

Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.

Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.

Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.

Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.

He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.

Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Arhaan Raje
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications