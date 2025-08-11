Bronny James' girlfriend Parker Whitfield gushes over Lakers sophomore celebrating their ‘anniversary dinner' with romantic pic

Bronny James and his girlfriend Parker Whitfield celebrated the anniversary of their relationship on Sunday. The Lakers' sophomore guard has gone public with his relationship since last summer when the couple was spotted together at the Paris Olympics in August 2024.

Bronny and Parker were on the sidelines, supporting the Lakers guard's father, LeBron James, and his Team USA roster, who took on the Brazilians in the quarterfinals and Serbia in the semifinals.

Bronny hasn't shied away from making his feelings known to the love of his life on social media. He posted a celebratory mirror selfie with Parker on Instagram, captioning it:

"Anniversary Dinner!"

Shortly, Parker reacted to the post with three hearts and added another mirror selfie with Bronny. Here are the pictures:

Images via Parker Whitfield's Instagram

Parker Whitfield is Dondre Whitfield and Salli Richardson-Whitfield's daughter. She attended the same school as Bronny James in Sierra Canyon.

Parker initially kept a low profile on Instagram with a private account. Meanwhile, Bronny didn't hesitate to express his feelings by making occasional posts or comments to show his love. Parker has also taken that approach over the past few months and now has a public profile.

