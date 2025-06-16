Bronny James' girlfriend Parker Whitfield shares never-before-seen snap to mark Father’s Day tribute

LA Lakers guard Bronny James' girlfriend Parker Whitfield shared a never-before-seen image of her father Dondré T. Whitfield for Father's Day on Sunday. The Spelman University student paid tribute to the veteran actor, sharing a picture of him alongside her brother and herself.
Parker expressed love towards her father, as she captioned the story with a four-word wish.
"Happy Father's Day Pater!!" she wrote.
In the picture, Whitfield is standing next to her father, crouched beside his son, Dre. The never-before-seen picture is decades old and shows the trio on a golf course.
Like her boyfriend, Parker Whitfield, comes from a well-known family. Her father is a three-time Emmy-nominated actor and is recognized from his time on the popular show "All My Children," while also making guest appearances on hit shows "Grey's Anatomy" and "CSI: Miami."
Her mother is Salli Richardson-Whitfield, a well-known actress who has worked in projects such as "I am Legend" and "The Great White Hype."
Parker's dating history with Bronny James has largely remained out of the public eye, although the couple has made occasional appearances. They attended a USA basketball game during the 2024 Olympics, and they frequently express their affection for each other on Instagram.
The duo first met during their time in high school at Sierra Canyon and reportedly started dating in 2024.
Bronny James receives high praise from father and teammate LeBron James
NBA icon LeBron James expressed his views on Bronny James during an episode of the Pat McAfee Show in March. The Lakers star shared his thoughts on the rookie making it to the league.
"For me as a dad, it doesn't matter if he never scores ever, for me as a dad, I am super proud, period as a young man," LeBron said. "For me as a mentor and a teammate of his ... I’m super proud of his development as a player."
Bronny was selected by the Lakers as the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. In his first season, he oscillated between the G-League and the main roster.
