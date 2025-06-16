Bronny James' girlfriend Parker Whitfield shares never-before-seen snap to mark Father’s Day tribute

LA Lakers guard Bronny James' girlfriend Parker Whitfield shared a never-before-seen image of her father Dondré T. Whitfield for Father's Day on Sunday. The Spelman University student paid tribute to the veteran actor, sharing a picture of him alongside her brother and herself.

Ad

Parker expressed love towards her father, as she captioned the story with a four-word wish.

"Happy Father's Day Pater!!" she wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the picture, Whitfield is standing next to her father, crouched beside his son, Dre. The never-before-seen picture is decades old and shows the trio on a golf course.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Parker Whitfield shares a never-before-seen picture of her dad on Father's Day Credit: Parker Whitfield/Instagram

Like her boyfriend, Parker Whitfield, comes from a well-known family. Her father is a three-time Emmy-nominated actor and is recognized from his time on the popular show "All My Children," while also making guest appearances on hit shows "Grey's Anatomy" and "CSI: Miami."

Ad

Trending

Her mother is Salli Richardson-Whitfield, a well-known actress who has worked in projects such as "I am Legend" and "The Great White Hype."

Parker's dating history with Bronny James has largely remained out of the public eye, although the couple has made occasional appearances. They attended a USA basketball game during the 2024 Olympics, and they frequently express their affection for each other on Instagram.

The duo first met during their time in high school at Sierra Canyon and reportedly started dating in 2024.

Ad

Bronny James receives high praise from father and teammate LeBron James

NBA icon LeBron James expressed his views on Bronny James during an episode of the Pat McAfee Show in March. The Lakers star shared his thoughts on the rookie making it to the league.

"For me as a dad, it doesn't matter if he never scores ever, for me as a dad, I am super proud, period as a young man," LeBron said. "For me as a mentor and a teammate of his ... I’m super proud of his development as a player."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Bronny was selected by the Lakers as the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. In his first season, he oscillated between the G-League and the main roster.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More