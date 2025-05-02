Bronny James' girlfriend's father offers blunt reaction to Steph Curry's viral 's*x' confession in front of wife Ayesha Curry 

Dondre. T Whitfield, the father of Bronny James' girlfriend, Parker, reacted to the now-viral clip of Stephen Curry that resurfaced last month. Back in 2022, Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha participated in a couples game on the reality series "About Last Night," where Ayesha had asked Steph to name one thing he can’t go a month without.
The four-time NBA Champion had answered without hesitation:
“S*x. for sure,” said Curry. "I was just making sure we're on the same page. 10 years in we better be on the same page."
The clip was reposted on Instagram on April 8 and went viral again, amassing 63 thousand likes. It also found its way to Whitfield's feed, who left a blunt reaction under the clip:
“Ladies, particularly wives, Raise your hand if you don’t understand this. 😂😂😂,” Dondre wrote.
Dondre's daughter, Parker Whitfield, has been dating Bronny since 2024. James and Whitfield met at Sierra Canyon School before the former was drafted by the LA Lakers ahead of the 2024-25 season.
The 20-year-old finished his first season, recording 2.3 points through 27 appearances. He showed flashes of brilliance during his time in the G League, recording 21.9 points, 5.4 assists, and 5.2 rebounds per game. He saw just four minutes of the Lakers' six playoff games against the Timberwolves.
James still has a long way to go before he begins to impact the Lakers' success. Hopefully, the 20-year-old can bounce back from what has been a largely unsuccessful debut season.
Bronny James posted a rare selfie with girlfriend Parker Whitfield
Bronny James has been pretty private with his relationship with Parker. However, James shared a rare glimpse of them together as he posted a selfie with Parker on Valentine's Day.
"My Valentine 🫶💞," Parker wrote.
The picture, originally uploaded by Parker, was reposted by Bronny. The two went public with their relationship after they were spotted together at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
