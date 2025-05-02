Bronny James' girlfriend's father offers blunt reaction to Steph Curry's viral 's*x' confession in front of wife Ayesha Curry 

Dondre. T Whitfield, the father of Bronny James' girlfriend, Parker, reacted to the now-viral clip of Stephen Curry that resurfaced last month. Back in 2022, Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha participated in a couples game on the reality series "About Last Night," where Ayesha had asked Steph to name one thing he can’t go a month without.

Ad

The four-time NBA Champion had answered without hesitation:

“S*x. for sure,” said Curry. "I was just making sure we're on the same page. 10 years in we better be on the same page."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The clip was reposted on Instagram on April 8 and went viral again, amassing 63 thousand likes. It also found its way to Whitfield's feed, who left a blunt reaction under the clip:

“Ladies, particularly wives, Raise your hand if you don’t understand this. 😂😂😂,” Dondre wrote.

Dondre T. Whitfield's reaction to Steph Curry's s*x confession

Dondre's daughter, Parker Whitfield, has been dating Bronny since 2024. James and Whitfield met at Sierra Canyon School before the former was drafted by the LA Lakers ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Ad

The 20-year-old finished his first season, recording 2.3 points through 27 appearances. He showed flashes of brilliance during his time in the G League, recording 21.9 points, 5.4 assists, and 5.2 rebounds per game. He saw just four minutes of the Lakers' six playoff games against the Timberwolves.

James still has a long way to go before he begins to impact the Lakers' success. Hopefully, the 20-year-old can bounce back from what has been a largely unsuccessful debut season.

Ad

Bronny James posted a rare selfie with girlfriend Parker Whitfield

Bronny James has been pretty private with his relationship with Parker. However, James shared a rare glimpse of them together as he posted a selfie with Parker on Valentine's Day.

"My Valentine 🫶💞," Parker wrote.

Parker Whitfield shared a rare picture with Bronny James

The picture, originally uploaded by Parker, was reposted by Bronny. The two went public with their relationship after they were spotted together at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More