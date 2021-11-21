Bronny James has to give up his shoes following a free throw contest loss to TikTok sensation

Bronny James, son of LA Lakers superstar LeBron James, was recently featured in a collaborated Instagram post by House of Highlights and Bleacher Report Kicks.

Featuring the high school basketball sensation and viral TikTok personality, NeverMissAllie, Bronny James was put on the spot when he was asked to compete against the TikTok star in a free throw contest.

Although he was reluctant to participate at first, Bronny James soon confidently stepped up to the plate.

Letting NeverMissAllie go first may not have been the best of ideas, though. As the TikTok sensation shot 9-10 from the charity stripe, the pressure got to Bronny. Missing with his second attempt, the 17-year old eventually lost the competition.

Bronny may be the son of an NBA great, but still young in his career, and has shown that there is still room to grow. Following a loss to NeverMissAllie, the wager of the competition saw the high schooler give up the shoes he was wearing.

The hype surrounding Bronny James

Bronny James has been a viral sensation since early in his basketball career. While much of that can be attributed to his lineage, the son of LeBron James is truly a gifted athlete in his own right.

Emerging as a 6' 4" guard out of Sierra Canyon High School, Bronny is one of the most highly touted basketball players in his class. Given his athletic pedigree, Bronny's skillset and court vision make him an exciting player to watch on the floor.

Making his junior debut for the Sierra Canyon High School team earlier this week, Bronny James put on an electrifying performance. Featuring his raw athleticism and basketball IQ, James also showed himself to be a willing defender in the game against Montgomery High School.

Bronny James will look to be a dominant performer over the course of the next two years. As he still grows into his body, the build of the 17-year old exceeds expectations. Hoping to continue his run through high school, James will look to make a serious claim to playing for a powerhouse program when he enters college.

A large part of the hype behind Bronny James lies in the potential story building up with LeBron James. While still a dominant player and athlete, the LA Lakers superstar looks to have accomplished something that has never been done before.

Hoping to eventually play with his son at the highest level, LeBron James and Bronny James have set out to make basketball history.

LeBron James made his return to the Lakers in Friday's loss against the Boston Celtics. As LeBron prepares to make a title run this season, the LA Lakers will look to face off against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday to salvage their faltering regular-season campaign.

