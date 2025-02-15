Bronny James gives sneak peek into Valentine's Day celebration with girlfriend Parker Whitfield 

Bronny James gave his fans a sneak peek into his Valentine's Day plans with his girlfriend, Parker Whitfield, on Friday. Currently spending the NBA All-Star weekend with his family, Bronny ensured he made the most of his time off to be with Parker on the special day. He shared a pic of a room decorated with roses and heart-shaped balloons in what seems like a romantic getaway for the couple.

Here's Bronny's IG story:

Bronny James' romantic getaway with gf Parker Whitfield

Bronny James and Parker Whitfield have known each other for a long time. They both attended Sierra Canyon High School. Parker is also a celebrity kid. She was born to actors Salli Richardson-Whitfield and Dondre Whitfield.

While Bronny has left college after one year at USC and is now in the NBA, Parker is still studying. She's a student at Spelman College in Atlanta.

Bronny James and Parker Whitfield initially sparked relationship rumors when they were spotted together during the Paris Olympics in August 2024. Bronny seemingly confirmed the relationship in November with a heartfelt post for her as he expressed that he "missed" her amid a road trip with the Lakers.

