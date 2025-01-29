"Bronny James got screwed!" - NBA fans erupt over LeBron James son's shocking snub from 2025 Rising Stars roster

NBA All-Star weekend is just around the corner and LA Lakers star forward LeBron James will be playing in his 21st All-Star game. While LeBron is no stranger to the festivities, the James family was hoping to see the next generation at All-Star weekend. Indeed, James' son and Lakers rookie, Bronny James, has been making waves in the NBA G League.

Despite receiving immense support from fans to participate in the Rising Stars Challenge as a G League entry, Bronny was snubbed from the event in favor of JD Davison, Mac McClung, Bryce McGowens, Leonard Miller, Dink Pate, Reed Sheppard and Pat Spencer.

The official rosters for the Rising Stars Challenge were released on Tuesday, causing an uproar from fans who were disappointed by Bronny James' exclusion from the event.

"Bronny snubbed," a fan declared in the comments.

"No (Terrence Shannon Jr.) or Bronny for the G League?" a second fan questioned.

"(LeBron James Jr.) snubbed," a third fan added in agreement.

Fans were questionning why Bronny James was left off the roster:

"Why Bronny not on the G League list," a fan questioned.

"Yea I don't think anybody would mind if Bronny was in over 'Pat Spencer'," a second fan added sarcastically.

"Shocked they didn't let Bronny in this," a third fan chimed in.

Bronny James struggles versus 76ers

The LA Lakers matched up with the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night, aiming to extend their win streak to five games. The Lakers had been on a hot streak, winning six of their last seven games entering Tuesday's contest.

Due to some injury concerns in their backcourt, Bronny James suited up for his 13th NBA game of the season. In his previous 12 games, he averaged just 2.4 minutes per game, with 0.3 points, 0.3 assists and 0.2 rebounds per outing.

James' NBA struggles continued on Tuesday night, as he finished the matchup against the 76ers scoreless in 15 minutes. He had a tough night, shooting 0-5 from the field, but managed to get three rebounds, an assist and a block.

The Lakers suffered a 118-104 loss to the 76ers, ending their four-game win streak. Despite the loss, LeBron put on a heroic performance, finishing with 31 points, nine assists and eight rebounds on 10-of-16 shooting.

