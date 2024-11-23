Bronny James Injury Update: Latest on LeBron James' son ahead of game against Nuggets (Nov. 23)

Bronny James has only appeared in six games for the LA Lakers in his first year in the NBA. James has played a total of 14 minutes and scored four points, mostly during garbage time. He has been on the sidelines since Nov. 19 due to a left heel contusion.

According to the Lakers' latest injury report, James is not expected to play against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. The rookie is still dealing with a heel injury, and there's no timetable for his recovery. He has missed the past two games because of it, but has not played since Nov. 10 versus the Toronto Raptors.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In addition to LeBron James' son, there are five more players on the Lakers injury report. Anthony Davis is listed as probable and will likely suit up against the Nuggets. Jaxson Hayes, Jarred Vanderbilt, Christian Wood and Quincy Olivari are all out due to injury.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

What happened to Bronny James?

What happened to Bronny James? (Photo: IMAGN)

It's unclear when Bronny James suffered a heel contusion, but it likely happened during his latest stint in the NBA G League. Bronny played his second game for the South Bay Lakers on Nov. 17 against the Stockton Kings. He had four points, two rebounds, two assists and a block in 26 minutes.

Bronny shot 2-for-10, including 0-2 from beyond the arc, in South Bay's 127-122 loss to Stockton. A day later, the Lakers placed the rookie on the injury report with a right heel contusion. He was initially tagged as doubtful before being downgraded to out in the past two games.

The 20-year-old missed the games against the Utah Jazz and Orlando Magic. He didn't play before those contests. He last played on Nov. 10 versus the Raptors, with the Lakers getting the 123-103 win at home.

Bronny James' NBA stats

Plenty of eyebrows were raised when the LA Lakers drafted Bronny James with the 55th pick. Nevertheless, Bronny made history with LeBron James on opening night when they were on the court at the same time. They became the first father-son duo to do it in the NBA and just the fourth in the four major North American sports leagues.

In six games this season, Bronny has six points, four rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block. He has played 16 minutes, making 1-for-6 of his field goals and 2-for-2 of his free throws. He's currently 0-for-4 from beyond the arc.

The six teams Bronny has faced in his career are the Minnesota Timberwolves, Cleveland Cavaliers, Memphis Grizzlies, Philadelphia 76ers and the Toronto Raptors twice. He's not part of coach JJ Redick's rotation and will need to show more to be considered for additional playing time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback